Tenant Is Annoyed That Her Neighbor Pulls Into Her Driveway To Turn Around Multiple Times A Day, So She’s Thinking About Complaining To The Landlord

Imagine living in a complex of duplexes where everyone has their own driveway. Would you be annoyed if one of your neighbors pulled into your driveway to turn around many, many times?

In this story, one woman is very annoyed by this exact situation. She has tried to handle it by talking to the neighbor and even blocking the neighbor with her own car, but nothing seems to work.

AITA for complaining to the landlord about the neighbor CONSTANTLY using my driveway to turn around? This is so petty but so annoying! My daughter (26) and I (51F) live together in a sprawling complex of duplexes. We all have our own driveways. So, the neighbors across the street either moved someone in with them or she just visits a lot. Instead of parking in their driveway, she parks on the street. Every time she leaves, she uses my driveway to turn around. She comes and goes A LOT.

We’ve all used random driveways to turn around, but this lady pulls way up almost to the house. It’s especially annoying at night because her headlights splash across the living room windows. This past Wednesday, she pulls way in, then sits there fiddling with her phone. After a couple of minutes, I go out and ask if I can help her. I did have an attitude because who does that?

She says no, she’s good. So I (still with an attitude) told her that she had her own driveway to chill in and to stop using my driveway to chill in and turn around. She’s mad too and basically tells me she’ll do what she wants and left. I was salty, but she stopped. Until yesterday (Saturday). My annoyance kicked back in, but I just grumbled to my daughter, who thinks I’m being petty as hell.

So later on that same Saturday, I am coming down the street from the grocery store. I see her getting into her car that is parked on the street. I backed into the driveway and stopped just past the sidewalk so I’m not blocking walkers and pretended to be on my phone. She STILL tried to use the little bit of my driveway to turn around, couldn’t and just ended up going straight. So I sent an email to the LL explaining the issue and wondering if the can get her to knock it off. It’s just rude, especially when I asked/told her to stop. So, AITA for being so petty? My daughter sure thinks so.

