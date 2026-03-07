Tenant Is Upset That His Roommate Has Moved His Annoying Girlfriend Into Their Apartment, So He’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord

Imagine renting an apartment with a roommate, but then your roommate lets his girlfriend move in rent free. Would you be okay with that, or would you argue that she shouldn’t be allowed to live there since she’s not on the lease?

In this story, one man is in his exact situation, and he keeps getting more and more annoyed by his roommate’s girlfriend.

WIBTA if I reported to my landlord that my roommate has moved his girlfriend in? It’s a drastic step I know, but I’m not sure what else to do. About two months ago she got into a huge fight with her roommate at her dorm and my roommate told(not asked) that she would be crashing here for “a little while”. She’s really obnoxious to live with, I can see why her and her roommate got into a fight.

She’s loud as heck, she’s been stealing my food, I’m pretty sure she’s gone through my stuff, because stuff in my room has been out of place, she hogs the tv, she’s a total slob, she cranks the heat to ungodly levels, I could go on. There’s just no break from her either, she’s always here. At first I would go for long walks or hold up in my room so I wouldn’t have to be around her as much, but I’m sick of avoiding living spaces I pay for.

I’ve been complaining about the situation to my roommate a lot. He’s getting visibly annoyed now when I do, but he’s not doing anything about it. Besides telling her about it I think, she’s been really cold with me. It’d be one thing if she had no where to go, but she has a dorm room. She’s just refusing to suck it up and make up with her roommate. I know reported the situation to the landlord is basically lighting a drama fuse, but it’s one that might get results.

