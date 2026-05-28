Freezing Night Shift Employee Quits After Boss Accuses Her of Being Impaired for Wearing Blanket

Some workplaces will use any excuse to push an employee out the door without having to pay unemployment — and a blanket on a cold night shift apparently qualifies.

A night shift worker who forgot her jacket grabbed a blanket and threw it over her shoulders to stay warm, with a pair of sunglasses sitting on her head. Her toxic boss decided that was enough to justify a drug test.

So after months of deplorable working conditions, she decided that was enough to justify a resignation. She slammed her badge down, grabbed her stuff, and walked out without ever looking back.

But as the gap on her resumé continued to grow, she wondered if she made the right choice.

Keep reading for the full story.

I quit my job. I gave them 2 seconds notice. I work night shift and it gets really cold at night. I forgot to bring my jacket, so I took a blanket and wrapped it around my shoulders because I was freezing. I also had sunglasses on my head.

Instead of being concerned for their employee, the boss resorted to petty accusations.

My manager saw this as grounds to drug test me. I said “No thanks, I quit, see ya later!”

This employee knew they did nothing wrong.

Not because I took a gummy to help me sleep the day before, but because that’s hands down the most ridiculous reason I’ve ever heard to drug test somebody. 😂 I wasn’t acting impaired, I didn’t get injured, I didn’t injure anybody else, I didn’t even make a mistake. I wrapped a blanket around my shoulders and had sunglasses on my head. That was their grounds to give me a drug test. I turned in my badge, grabbed my stuff, and walked out.

Luckily for this employee, she wanted to quit anyway.

Hopefully they were drug testing me because they wanted me to quit, and if that’s the case, they got their wish. The good news is I wanted to quit, but I held on because I just started working there 3 months ago and I didn’t want to tarnish my resume.

But now she’s concerned about their ability to land somewhere else.

Now I’m job hunting again with a 3-month gap on my resume, because there is no way I’m even listing that place as a former employer. Just one example of the underhanded, shady tactics being used these days to dodge having to pay unemployment.

If a boss can’t give you proper notice for firing you, then why should employees return the favor?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

What did Reddit think?

There are plenty of legitimate excuses for having a gap on your resume.

Honesty is also optional in the job search.

Sometimes a little strategic vagueness is the move.

Workplaces freezing out their employees seems to be a common theme.

She came in cold, grabbed a blanket, and left with her dignity intact.

The drug test demand was either a calculated tactic to avoid paying unemployment or genuine stupidity, but neither one made staying worth a second thought.

A workplace that responds to an employee wrapping up on a freezing night shift with accusations of impairment has already told you everything you need to know about how it operates.

Three months of showing up, doing the job, and keeping her head down — and this is what it came to.

The resumé gap was annoying, but staying at a toxic job was worse.