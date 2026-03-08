Their Friend Backed Out From A Concert After The Ticket Has Been Paid, So This Man Decided To Sell It And Keep The Money For Himself

Money can complicate even simple plans.

The following story is about a man who bought concert tickets for himself, his wife, and her friend.

However, the friend backed out the day before the show.

So he decided to sell the extra ticket and wanted to keep the money.

Do you think it was fair? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for keeping the money from a ticket sale after the buyer backed out and abandoned it? My wife, her friend, and I planned to go to a concert this past weekend. I will call the friend “Julie.” A few months ago, I bought three tickets all together. Julie paid us back in cash for her ticket.

Julie backed out.

The day before the concert, Julie suddenly backed out. By that point, I had already picked up the physical tickets. At first, we told Julie she could still come pick up her ticket. We told her she could sell it or do something else with it. She did not. She made no effort to retrieve it. We even tried to find a buyer for her ourselves. Nothing worked out right away.

This man decided to sell the ticket.

After that, Julie told us to just keep the ticket. She said we could throw it away. I thought tossing it was a complete waste. I decided to find a buyer myself and sell it. I ended up doing the coordination, messaging, and logistics to make the sale happen.

His wife thinks he shouldn’t keep the money.

Here is where the conflict is. I think I should keep the money from the sale. Julie abandoned the ticket and explicitly said to keep it or throw it away. She made zero effort to handle it. My wife thinks keeping the money makes me the jerk. She thinks I should give Julie the money or at least offer it to her. AITA?

If you toss the ticket, don’t expect to catch the cash.

