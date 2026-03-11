Therapist Asked Her Partner To Share Their Home Office For Two Hours Each Week, But He Refused To Leave The Room And Accused Her Of Just Wanting Things Her Way

Living together sounds fun until someone tries to take up more than their fair share of space.

So, what would you do if you and your partner shared a home office, and you needed it for two hours each week to grow your side business, but your partner wouldn’t hear of it? Would you look for another solution to keep the peace? Or would you think they were being kind of ridiculous?

In the following story, one therapist finds herself in this predicament, and her partner is being difficult. Here’s their story.

AITA for wanting to use our shared home office for 2 hours to work My partner and I have a 2-bedroom apartment, and we use one of the bedrooms as an office. We both like our space and essentially got a bigger apartment so that when we need space from each other, we can actually have space. My partner works from home but has a flexible schedule and can make his own hours. Sometimes the projects he works on pop up at the last minute, and if he doesn’t take them on, he misses the opportunity. I am a therapist with a private practice, but I also work a full-time job from 9-5, so my private practice sessions are in the evenings and on weekends.

She only needs to use the space for two hours per week.

As of now, I have 2 clients, so for 2 hours each week, I need to use the office for sessions because I can’t have them in the other rooms. It is inappropriate to have a virtual session from our bedroom, and we have dogs, so the living room is also not an option. My partner refuses to give up the office and be away from his computer few hours a week so that I can have sessions and grow my practice. He says that I just want things to be my way and that I’m not considering what he wants.

He’s not willing to really even talk about it.

My partner says he’s willing to work around my schedule, but also says those 2 hours are important to him to be on the computer, whether or not he has any work to do. He also says that he would only be willing to give up those hours in the office if there are other options, such as me holding my sessions elsewhere. I do not want either of our desks in the bedroom bc it looks cluttered, and he stays on the computer until 2,3,4 a.m. a lot of the nights, which would keep me up. There is no room for the desks in the living room without it being extremely cluttered, which stresses me out, and not even having room for the dogs to play. Outside of the hours I am conducting my sessions, he has the office to himself. AITA?

Yikes! That boyfriend is one to talk about wanting things “her way.”

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

