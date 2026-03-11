There’s Amazing History In Every Area, Including A Once Beautiful Community Sitting On The Beach Just Past LAX

LAX is one of the largest and busiest airports in the world, but that certainly wasn’t always the case.

LA Resident published a video that goes into the history of the area around this massive airport and how much it has changed.

The video begins with him saying, “Did you know that there was an entire luxury beachside neighborhood right next to LAX that’s almost been completely forgotten about? This is the story of the forgotten neighborhoods of Surfridge and Palisades Del Rey.”

Interesting, I’ve never heard of these places.

He goes on, “Back in the 1920s, this entire area was nothing but untouched sand dunes overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Developers had their sights set on turning this into a luxury beachside neighborhood that they named Palisades Del Rey.”

Luxury homes on the beach would be very nice.

Then he says, Things in Surfridge were pretty much perfect, until they weren’t. When this neighborhood was built, the airport right next door that we now know as the goliath LAX today was just a small airstrip called Mines Field. Back then, it was mostly propeller planes and small aircraft. Commercial jets didn’t even come into the picture until the 50’s and the 60’s.”

Once commercial airlines entered, the neighborhood was doomed.

He continues to explain how the homes were overwhelmed by the noise, and eventually the houses had to be sold or taken in order to expand the airport.

The video concludes with him saying, “By 1975, every single home in Surfridge was gone.” Then he says, “Also, fun fact: The 1967 movie Clamback starring Elvis Presley was filmed right along this stretch in front of old Surfridge and you can get a glimpse of the neighborhood and what it used to look like.”

This is kind of sad, but there is no stopping progress.

LAX is one of the most important airports in the world, so it had to grow.

If you’re interested in history, make sure to watch this interesting video.

@ttylerwells did you know there’s a forgotten neighborhood hidden behind fences right next to lax? this used to be palisades del rey + surfridge, a glamorous beachside community built in the 1920s. jets changed everything in the 50s + 60s… and by 1975, every home was gone. today, the only clues left are crumbling foundations, buried roads, and a protected stretch of dunes. if you’ve ever heard stories about this place, or your family lived here before it vanished, drop a comment! i want to hear everything 👀 #losthistory #surfridge #abandonedplaces #lax #losangeles ♬ You’re as Pretty as a Picture – Al Bowlly

Keep reading to see what the top commenters had to say about this fascinating video.

I can’t imagine how upset residents would be.

An airport near the beach can make a lot of sense, even if it is inconvenient for the neighborhood.

Here is an LA resident who loves history.

Modern facilities like airports need lots of room, which used to be neighborhoods.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.