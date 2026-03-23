Things Were Always Awkward Between Him And His Half-Siblings Because His Father Had Money, So When His Father Left Him A Large Inheritance, He Didn’t Tell Them About It

When you grow up in a blended family, the kids with different parents can sometimes be in a different situation, which can make things awkward.

What would you do if you were the only one in the family with a different father, and when he passed away, he left you a lot of money?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, but he didn’t tell the rest of his family because they were already weird about money, and now when they found out years later, they are upset with him and acting entitled to it.

AITA for not telling half siblings how much money my dad left me? I’m (27M) the middle child with 3 other siblings. My mom and their dad divorced when sister and brother were little (2 yrs old an 1). Then my mom met my dad. They dated less than a year and they broke up right before I was born.

Ok, this is an unusual situation, and that could make it weird.

When I was 3 she got back with my half siblings dad and they had my little sister. So out of the 3 of them, I was the only one with a different dad. Always the one gone every other week at my dads and they always acted weird when I’d get back.

Ahh, so they are also jealous of him it seems.

Asking me why I’m even there when I could be with my dad full-time going on trips and living in his big house. Like okay yeah my dad made a lot of money and they picked up on that. But he wasn’t exactly a good dad.

Sadly, not all parents are very good.

He was never interested in me and the only person I truly bonded with when I was there was my stepmom. But to them it was like I was a rich daddy’s boy and they always left me out of stuff. There was a lot of disconnect and we weren’t close because of it. When my dad died when I was 15, I received a substantial inheritance.

It is nice that he is taken care of, but I can see how this will cause some issues.

My dad already had a college fund set up for me so I was covered there and I received the rest after I turned 18. I get I’m incredibly lucky to have this privilege but I didn’t want to be truthful about how much money I inherited with my siblings or stepdad when they asked because I was already treated different because of it and would be even more.

It is really sad that he isn’t closer with his siblings.

Went to college out of state and never moved back. I’ve only seen my half siblings on holidays and only stayed in touch with my mom and ofc stepmom. The topic of money came up when I flew out for a visit. We talked about all my grandma’s medical expenses (she’s had 3 operations), the care facility she’s currently living in and how they’re struggling even with my two uncles contributing.

This is very generous.

I offered to pay off what was owed and cover for the care facility because I know they cut my moms hours at work and one of my uncles isn’t working. My siblings asked how I could pay for all that and I knew there was no point in lying anymore.

Honestly, it is none of their business.

I always told them it was a small amount I received from my dad plus college fund and admitted that wasn’t the case. The conversation blew up from there and they were all angry, wanting to know why I lied about the money.

Why would they think they are entitled to that money?

My older sister particularly because her family has always struggled financially, especially with her student loan debt, and I could’ve been helping them all along. Even my stepdad is angry for the same reasons and says a lot of their problems could have been dealt with if I had just been honest with them.

At least mom is on his side.

The only one on my side is my mom as she believes it’s my money and never told me any of their struggles so I wouldn’t feel obligated to help. But I feel bad because he’s mad at her too now. I know we didn’t have a relationship before this but knowing just how angry they all are at me and my mom too is making me question everything. Should I have told them? AITA?

No, his money is none of their business, and the way they are acting just shows that keeping it private was the right move.

Check out what the top commenters had to say about this story.

This family needs to learn this lesson.

His money is his business.

This is exactly right.

He can’t solve all their money problems.

They aren’t even hiding their entitlement.

His half-siblings are just showing that he made the right decision.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.