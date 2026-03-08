March 8, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘This still cracks me up.’ – A Rabbit Was Upset When Its Owner Added A New Bunny To The Family

by Matthew Gilligan

bunny throwing a tantrum

TikTok/@lolo.luca.lily

Animals can be a lot like children, and some of them aren’t exactly thrilled when their parents introduce new siblings to the household.

A TikTok user showed viewers the hilarious reaction their rabbit had when they got a new bunny to add to the family.

bunny having a tantrum

TikTok/@lolo.luca.lily

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwback to when I got a second bunny and my first bunny was not having it.”

The rabbit was visibly unhappy with the situation and it stomped its feet while it looked at its owner.

bunny looking at its owner

TikTok/@lolo.luca.lily

The video then showed the family’s new bunny in a cage…

But the rabbit was still upset.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He was so mad at my husband for bringing the other bunny home.”

The rabbit gave his owner one last foot stomp.

The video’s caption reads, “This still cracks me up.”

bunny stomping its feet

TikTok/@lolo.luca.lily

Here’s the video.

@lolo.luca.lily

This still cracks me up 😂

♬ original sound – Best bunny trio 🐰

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person is all about it!

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.39.11 PM This still cracks me up. A Rabbit Was Upset When Its Owner Added A New Bunny To The Family

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.39.21 PM This still cracks me up. A Rabbit Was Upset When Its Owner Added A New Bunny To The Family

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.39.33 PM This still cracks me up. A Rabbit Was Upset When Its Owner Added A New Bunny To The Family

This little fella was not happy about the new edition to the family.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter