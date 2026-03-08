‘This still cracks me up.’ – A Rabbit Was Upset When Its Owner Added A New Bunny To The Family

Animals can be a lot like children, and some of them aren’t exactly thrilled when their parents introduce new siblings to the household.

A TikTok user showed viewers the hilarious reaction their rabbit had when they got a new bunny to add to the family.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwback to when I got a second bunny and my first bunny was not having it.”

The rabbit was visibly unhappy with the situation and it stomped its feet while it looked at its owner.

The video then showed the family’s new bunny in a cage…

But the rabbit was still upset.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He was so mad at my husband for bringing the other bunny home.”

The rabbit gave his owner one last foot stomp.

The video’s caption reads, “This still cracks me up.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person is all about it!

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This little fella was not happy about the new edition to the family.

