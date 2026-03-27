Ticketing Employee Asked Caller For Show Dates And Wheelchair Transfer Details To Book ADA Seats, But A Random Woman Started Yelling That The Patron Was Deaf And Accused Her Of Breaking The Law

It’s not every day you get accused of being rude for simply doing your job.

So, what would you do if a caller requested ADA seats, but kept going silent while you were trying to gather the basic details needed to complete the purchase? Would you wait through the silence? Or would you ask again?

In the following story, one ticketing employee chooses the latter, unaware that the woman on the other end is deaf. Here’s the full scoop.

“She’s deaf! Stop talking!” I got this phone call about two months ago. The person was buying tickets to a show and was requesting ADA seats. Me: Thank you for calling _____. How can I help you? Caller: (silence) Me: Hello?

She asked the same question twice.

Caller: I’d like tickets to _________. I need to sit up front. As close as possible, please. Me: I can definitely help you with that. Which date? Caller: (silence) Me: Which date would you like to attend?

Again, she asked about the dates.

Caller: I need ADA seats, please. Me: Ok. Which date would you like to attend? If possible, can you provide me with a few extra dates? And will you be transferring out of a wheelchair? Caller: (long silence) Me: Hello? Ma’am?

The random person started yelling.

Rando on Caller’s End: Shut up! She’s deaf! Stop talking! I’m translating here! Just wait! God, you people are so inconsiderate! And don’t you know? You can’t ask people about their disabilities! It’s against the law! Me: (stunned into silence) Rando: Hello? You’re being rude! Stop discriminating against her! You people are awful! We’re never coming here again! hangs up Me: (still stunned)

Wow! That person needs to calm down.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a sign language interpreter.

This man’s wife is deaf.

It doesn’t seem like that happened.

According to this comment, the woman should’ve led with that.

What an innocent misunderstanding.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.