Truck Driver Parks His Vehicle In A Pecan Grove, But The Owner Is Furious Because The Truck Is Damaging His Land

Imagine owning a pecan grove, and a truck driver keeps parking his truck there. Would you think that was no big deal, or would you be furious and determined to get him to stop parking on your private property?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and the dad keeps calling the sheriff for help. Finally, the sheriff explains what the problem really is and gives the dad an idea about how to get the truck driver to stop parking on his land.

Keep reading for all the details.

You can’t park there. Ok, you can, but it will cost you. My parents had this problem with a guy parking a tractor trailer on their land. He lives right across from one of their pecan groves. The grove has well spaced trees all in neat rows, the grass is mowed super short, the ground is really flat. It looks like an ideal place to pull your rig if you don’t know better.

Parking on the flat ground is a really big problem.

The ground is so flat because they use mechanical harvesting. Bumps and grooves can cause the machines to leave pecans laying on the ground. A 2 inch deep groove from a big truck like that can hold thousands of dollars of pecans and will until it is fixed. Oh, and you have to get them up by hand. It’s a big deal when someone screws with your livelihood like that.

It seemed like an easy enough problem to solve.

So the guy parks there one time. They get it, he probably doesn’t understand he is causing so much trouble. Dad goes down, explains the damage he has done, tells him the grove is private property and not to do it again. Dude, we’ll call him Dude, agrees, apologizes. Dad goes home, fixes damage midweek.

But the dude parked there again.

Next Friday there is the truck again, same spot. Dad, not about to put up with this, calls the sherrif dept. Cop comes, truck moves. Dad fixes damage midweek. Next week, no truck.

Dude plays dumb.

One week later, truck is back. Repeat complaint for trespassing to sheriff. Dude claims he forgot. He drives over the road and his home depot where his car is parked is 30 miles away. It is convenient for Dude to forget because he saves his gas and time by driving his employers rig and parking it on my parents land. (Also, he doesn’t get nailed if his cab isn’t clean, no other driver gets assigned ‘his’ truck. There are plain motivations.)

This is getting ridiculous!

Dude clearly does not forget every time he is home but this is what he claims to the deputies sent out on the complaints. After 7 times the sherrif department is called, he FINALLY gets a trespassing citation. No fine is levied. Drives his car two weeks in a row. Following week, truck is back. At this point my dad has fixed this damage so often he is keeping a tractor and blade on the property so it gets done faster and easier.

The sheriff explains why this is a hard problem to solve.

Calls the sherrif yet again. The sheriff himself comes out this time. Truck leaves, sheriff comes to see my dad. Says the enforcement problem is that it is hard to explain to a court the harm when pictures hardly show any damage and Dude always apologizes and moves the truck when deputies come. Says getting Dude for trespassing under those circumstances is going to be tough but he is on this and will see it through for my parents but his office us 30 miles away, not that many deputies to be out patrolling, etc. And then the sheriff, bless his little elected heart, says, “But if there were something different like a theft of services going on…”

OP’s dad knew just what to do!

Cue Malicious Compliance. The next day, signs go up on 80 trees in a row (8000 feet, they are 100 feet apart). “Semi parking. $500/hour. Prepay. Violators will be towed.” Dude doesn’t pay the signs any mind. Dude does, however, pay the tow truck and deputy quite a bit of mind. Comes running and screaming, waving his arms as they are hooking up.

The dude’s boss had to solve the problem.

Well, before my dad called to have him towed, everything was documented, including having the sheriff himself drive by and take several pictures of the truck parked with the clearly visible signs. Everything is put on hold while Dude’s employer, who owns the truck drives out. After 3 hours, Dude’s boss gives up and writes a check for $7800 to cover parking and tow truck fees. That actually covered the tow truck, all the repairs, printing the signs, and beer for about a year for my dad’s Tuesday poker gathering. Salut. Dude, who still lives there, does not park in the pecan grove. His boss payroll deducted his checks for 2 years.

Putting up signs for parking fees was brilliant! I love that the sheriff clued the dad into what the problem was and what would make the problem easier to resolve.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person feels inspired.

A truck driver weighs in.

The truck driver definitely seemed entitled.

This person praises the sheriff.

The sheriff was the real MVP.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.