Walking Into A Pet Store Is A Dangerous Activity When You’re With Someone Who Always Wants To Adopt That Cute Puppy

It can be fun to walk into a pet store to look at all the adorable animals, but you have to be careful or you may end up adopting one.

That’s what happened to the couple who were supposed to be out shoe shopping, but then came home with the cutest Dachshund puppy.

The video begins with the husband holding a cute puppy at the pet store in the mall, and the caption reads, “Let’s hold him, we won’t actually buy him.”

Yeah, right, that dog played them like a fiddle.

The description on the video said, “Went shopping for shoes and left with a puppy.”

Hey, it happens to the best of us.

They even showed their little puppy while it was in its glass cage at the pet store, and it was just begging to be adopted.

How can you say no to a face like that?

Then they cut to a video from when the puppy got home and it is running around with their other dog and chewing on a toy. It looks so happy, and so does the rest of the family.

It would be hard to say no to that puppy, that’s for sure.

And it seems like they are already ready for a new puppy at home.

Take a minute to enjoy the video. It has already gotten over 2.1 million likes on Instagram, so you can be sure you’ll love it too.

They may have given in and gotten the puppy that they didn’t plan for, but you know they won’t regret it.

The music playing during the video is “All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey, so this puppy joined their family at the perfect time.

Is their family complete? Or will they keep visiting the pet store.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!