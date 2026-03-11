Wife Told Her Parents That Her Husband Wants To Sell The Family Farm, So Now They Are Considering Leaving Her Share Directly To Her Children Instead

Money conversations can change the tone of a marriage really fast.

So, what would you do if your spouse openly talked about selling a future inheritance that your parents hoped would stay in the family? Would you give in to his way of thinking? Or would you explain it to your parents and see if there’s something they can do?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this scenario and talks to her parents. Here’s what happened next.

AITAH for telling my mother to leave my (38F) portion of the inheritance/farm to my children instead of my husband (39M)? I am not wealthy, but my parents own a farm. One day, my husband and I were talking about the plans for the farm. He said he wants to sell it. I said I wanted to have something to give to our children when they are older, and that my parents want the farm to stay in the family anyway.

She didn’t expect this reaction.

He got REALLY angry and said, “So we will never get anything to make our lives easier?” I explained about my parents’ wishes, I said I could sell my piece to my sister or brother, and he said they would get a “discounted price or I would give it to them for free.” I was shocked. I said, “What? Did you only marry me for money?” (a joke, because again, I am not wealthy), and he said, “How dare you say that to me?” and gave me the silent treatment.

Her parents now plan to handle it on paper.

I apologized to him for what I had said, and he told me it was going to take him a while to get over that. Fair enough. Later, when my parents were discussing the farm again, I explained what my spouse wanted. They asked if telling him what they want would make a difference. I said I didn’t know. So now they are thinking to just will out the land in my children’s name, as it is what I wanted anyway. Mind you, my husband got a small inheritance from his family and I told him it was his to decide what he wanted to do with. He just put it in our savings. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it really has nothing to do with him.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this issue.

Here are thoughts from a realtor.

This person thinks she and her parents are right.

For this person, it’s her inheritance.

These are good questions.

He needs to back off because, ultimately, the family farm has nothing to do with him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.