Woman Discovered Her Friend Was Trying To Sabotage Her Eight-Year Relationship, So She’s Thinking About Exposing His Poor Deed In The Group Chat

Friendship and relationships don’t always mix smoothly.

The following story involves a woman who has a longtime friend named Chad.

She recently found out something about Chad that suddenly changed the way she looked at him.

AITA for being upset as someone who’s been hoping my relationship would end with my partner There are several people involved. Let’s say the friend is called Chad. My boyfriend and I have been having some issues. We always talk the problems out.

This woman and her partner had always been supportive to their friend Chad.

Chad has been upset lately because of him losing his relationship with his ex. Chad and his ex broke up two and a half years ago. Ever since then, Chad has been very destructive toward himself and others. My partner and I have been there for Chad for all the hard times Chad has been having.

However, she found out that Chad was jealous of her and her partner.

I have been there for Chad very much so, even when they came out as trans. I supported Chad through all their hard times, and so has my boyfriend. Chad has been jealous of our relationship. I had no idea. Neither did my boyfriend. Turns out, Chad has been wishing harm upon me and my partner.

Chad planned to break them apart, but he was unsuccessful.

Chad thought I would side with him when he baited my partner to say something. My partner did not take the bait. Chad has been scheming on how to break me and my partner up. My partner and I have been together for eight years. We never judge each other’s opinions. We may not like each other’s opinions about certain things. We always let it go.

Now, she’s wondering if it would be right to expose Chad’s real intentions to the group.

Chad has always hated the fact that we loved each other that much. I found this out the other night. I am feeling quite hurt and vulnerable. I need some clarity because I am worried that Chad is going to keep spreading more problems. I was wondering if I would be the jerk to send the receipts to our friend group about what Chad talks about. And how much Chad has been hurting everyone.

