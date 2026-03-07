Woman Finds Family Guests In Her Childhood Bedroom And Stops Them From Opening Her Collector Barbie Dolls, But The Woman Gets All Offended While Her Granddaughter Runs Away Crying

Young children see things they want, and usually don’t care about anything else.

So, what would you do if you had a collection of Barbie dolls that were unopened and worth money, but your parents’ friend wanted you to let her granddaughter play with one of them?

Would you oblige? Or would you refuse and let them know that the doll is in the box for a reason?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is left feeling uneasy.

Here’s the full scoop.

Entitled guest wants to open my collector doll for her kid. I moved out of my parents’ house last year. My parents have kept my childhood bedroom as it is, with all of my old toys, belongings, my clothes, etc., because I go home to visit most weekends and help around the house. This includes some collector edition Barbies and dolls that my dad bought for me when I was younger. I keep them in their boxes, stored on a high shelf. There are about 10 dolls, some of which are collector’s items now because of their age and condition. I haven’t thought about selling them because I just like keeping things my dad bought for me. I guess I have an attachment to them because he worked in the US while we lived in Canada without him, and toys were given when he visited us.

She had work to do downstairs.

This past weekend, I was visiting my mom, and she brought some of her friends over. One particularly entitled friend (Jane) brought her granddaughter, a 5-year-old. I told my mom not to let the child up in my room after a bad experience with kids taking my belongings and breaking them. I stayed downstairs and worked in a room.

Then, she heard them talking about the dolls.

Eventually, I heard Jane taking the granddaughter upstairs. I then heard them opening doors and talking. I didn’t go upstairs until I heard her say something about dolls. I went upstairs and asked them both to leave my room. But Jane was already in my closet at this point and pointing at the dolls. Of course, they pointed at the boxes of Barbies. She pulled one off, showed it to her granddaughter, and told me she wanted to play with it.

The girl left the room crying.

When I told her, “No, it’s in the box for a reason,” she seemed irritated and handed the box back to me. She left my room, and the child started crying and saying she wanted to play with dolls. I went through my things, found some of the dolls I’d opened as a kid and played with, and brought them downstairs, but she kept insisting on the princess doll.

Now, she’s worried about her things.

They didn’t go back upstairs, but it left me a little anxious now about my room. My mom is telling me to put a lock on my door because Jane visits often and tends to wander around, but I’m baffled that she would go into someone’s house and think it’s okay to touch their stuff. I’m from a south asian background, btw, and this tends to be the attitude of some older women. They don’t understand collectible culture or sentimentality toward gifts. They think they can do whatever they want, open whatever they want.

Yikes! Most people wouldn’t want someone like that in their home.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think she should do.

Let’s hope her mom remembers.

Here’s a solution.

This person would handle it a different way.

As this person points out, she’s going into closets.

She should put them away in a box or install the lock.

Either way, this lady cannot be trusted.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.