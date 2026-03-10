Woman Is Organizing Neighborhood Party, But She Didn’t Invite One Neighbor Who Everyone Thinks Is Annoying

Imagine living in a neighborhood where your house is right next to a park and there is no fence separating your property from the park. Would you be annoyed if neighbors were on your property, or would you figure it’s an easy mistake without a fence?

In this story, one woman’s house is just like that, and she hates it when her neighbors are on her property. In return, the whole neighborhood hates her back.

Now, one of her neighbors is wondering if she was too rude.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not inviting someone to the community block party since people don’t like her and when she asked why I told her because she is considered jerk by the neighbors I live in a little neighborhood, a lot of kids and grandmas. The community is pretty nice besides one person. A new women moved in by the hill in the fall. She is right next to the park where people hang out. The problem is she is mental about her property. She has a very big area and there is no line from the park to where her property is. If your ball goes over she will come out a tell you to get off her property.

Here’s another example of something annoying that she did.

The kids school bus stop is right there and like 40 kids get on in the morning. They all don’t fit on the sidewalk and will stand in the grass. She put a sprinklers and soaked all the kids before school. They were not messing things up.

A fence would solve these problems.

In the winter she yelled at a group of kids having a snowball fight and they went over the line. It has happened so many time and it has happened when people were still technically in the park. I wish she would just put up a fence since it would actually show where it begins. So basically no one in the neighborhood is fond of her. The kids don’t like her, the parents don’t, and even the old lady’s find her to be destroying the peace.

She doesn’t want the neighbor at the party.

We are suppose it have a block party in about two weeks and I organize it. This year I got a petition to not include her. I also moved it so it would be on the other side of the park so no one would be anywhere near her property. I sent out invites to all the homes besides hers. She came up to me and asked why she didn’t get an invite.

She was honest.

I told her because the neighborhood find her to be a jerk. She called me a jerk and I am morally conflicted This comes out of the neighbors pockets, no how or city funding

I feel bad for the neighbor, but really, she should just put up a fence. That would solve all the problems. Then she wouldn’t be annoyed at people being on her property, and neighbors wouldn’t accidentally go onto her property without realizing it.

But was it wrong to tell the neighbor why she wasn’t invited? Should she be invited?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the sprinklers were too much.

I assume the sprinklers were already there. She just turned them on when the kids were waiting for the bus.

Here’s a suggestion to explain why the neighbors dislike her.

But this person understands the woman’s point of view.

Another person thinks she should be invited to the party.

A fence would make such a big difference.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.