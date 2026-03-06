Woman Is Upset That Construction Workers Start Their Day Earlier Than The City Ordinance Allows, So She Calls The Police

Imagine being woken up to construction work being done at 6am. Would you learn to live with it, or would you find a way to make the workers start their work later in the day?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she knows that the law is on her side. Yet, she’s still wondering if she was wrong to escalate the situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for confronting the construction workers outside my apartment building. I live in a house that has 3 apartment units in it. Construction next to us began last week build a rather large apartment building thats tearing down some of the older houses in downtown. Everyday at 6am they are out and start to drill. City ordinance says they can’t start until 8 am, and can’t work until 10am on weekends.

She couldn’t take it anymore!

On the 5th day of waking me up, i went out and started yelling to get their attention. They stopped and put their hands in the air. I screamed at them to STFU and that people were trying to sleep. They got really mad in response and told me to mind my own business.

She escalated the situation.

Really upset I called to cops. Cops showed up and told them about the city ordinances, bosses were told they were breaking the laws and they stopped. AITA for escalating to far?

They were breaking the law, and she called them out on it. No, she didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person would’ve been upset too.

Rules are rules.

They probably knew they were breaking the rules.

Here’s a good suggestion.

City ordinances exist for a reason!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.