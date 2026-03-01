Woman Lets Friend Move In After She Loses Everything, And Now Doesn’t Want Her Married Boyfriend In The House

A woman opened her home to a roommate who was down on her luck, even though she never approved of the roommate’s relationship with a married man.

At the time, she assumed the affair wouldn’t last. Fast-forward a year, and the cheating boyfriend is a constant presence in the house, stopping by daily, staying late, and treating the home like his second residence.

Now, after being personally impacted by infidelity herself, the situation has become unbearable.

WIBTA- if I don’t want my roommates cheating bf in my home. My roommate (41F) moved in with my bf (33M) and I (30F) in Nov ‘24 and we always got along with her and her bf (59M). She met this man in March of ‘24 fell in love and refuses to end things with him despite him being married to another woman. This man lives a double life and always goes home to his wife, but my roommate thinks he’s worth “waiting for”. Despite knowing all this my partner and I invited her to live with us when she lost her job and had nowhere else to go and had no one else to help her. Since she’s lived with us, he’s here every lunch break and every late evening, typically around 10:30-11:00pm once his wife goes to bed, and he dedicates every Saturday (for the most part) to my roommate.

To be clear, I’ve never supported this relationship, for obvious reasons, and probably would have told the wife if I ever knew her. but she’s a mystery. This is terrible to say but when I invited my roommate to stay with us, I truly believed their relationship wouldn’t last and didn’t think I would have to put up with him for long, but I was wrong. Fast forward to November 2025, and I’ve now become the woman with the cheating bf and can no longer stand to be around them (my roommate and her bf).

This is where I think I may be the AH, because before I could compartmentalize my feelings on the matter but now that I’m the freshly scorned woman, I cannot. Freshly , because this isn’t the first time my bf of ten years has cheated, but it is the last. I won’t get deep into the logistics of my separation, but I’m still living with my ex and my roommate, till we can sell the house, and it’s going to take some time for my roommate to move out because she’s on disability and can’t afford to just up and leave. So, WIBTA for not wanting her bf in the home when I’m around?

With finances, housing logistics, and disability all complicating the situation, she’s questioning whether asking for this boundary makes her unreasonable.

