Woman Planned A Long-Awaited Trip With Friends, But When A New Member Suggested A Change In Destination, She Backed Out Completely

Group trips can fall apart when the budget is the issue.

The following story involves a woman who helped plan a long-awaited trip with two other friends.

But everything changed when a new member joined and pushed for a more expensive destination.

Now, she couldn’t afford the trip and decided to opt out.

AITA for canceling a trip because my friends changed the plan to something I couldn’t afford? I think I ruined a group trip that was planned for months. Even though I feel terrible about it, there was nothing I could do. I and two friends went on a group trip in January 2025. It was so fun that, by September, we started talking about planning another one for 2026.

We started planning it. We realized that the plans we had for the trip would require a group of four. Since we were three, one of us decided to bring in another friend of hers. We all accepted that. This was toward the end of November. Preparations were going well.

One day in December, the new girl suggested that we change our original destination to someplace else. She said our original destination would not be ideal for a group of four. The friend who brought her in supported her. The other friend opposed the change with me. We were split 2 to 2.

A few days later, it became 1 to 3. I was the only one opposing the destination change. I made my case to them. I said I could not afford to spend nearly double my initial budget. The new plan was going to extend into a new week. The former plan was for a weekend only. I suggested opting out. I was told that would ruin the plan of four.

If I could, I would not object to a destination change. The new destination was honestly better. I made it clear that I could not afford it. I even spoke to each of my two friends privately. The plans were not going to change anymore. This went on for weeks. They made it clear that I was in the minority.

I told them I planned to cancel because I could not afford the trip. I was not willing to go above my means. This was two weeks before the proposed date. Getting decent accommodation in two weeks proved very difficult. They only found one that was not up to standard a few days later.

The trip was officially cancelled. They said there was no need to accept a place like that. They said the trip was already ruined because all the plans were made for a group of four. So technically, I think I ruined the trip.

If the plan only works when everyone overspends, maybe the math was the real problem.

