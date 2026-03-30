Woman Realized Her Package Was Delivered To The Wrong House And Went To Collect It, But Her Neighbor Had Already Opened It And Even Taken Items Before Handing It Over

Most people expect neighbors to help out when a package gets delivered to the wrong house, not make things worse.

So, what would you do if you realized your package had been delivered a couple of houses down, but when you went to pick it up, your neighbor had already opened it and taken some of the items? Would you just let it go? Or would you demand they give back what they took?

In the following story, one neighbor finds himself in this predicament and is tempted to go back again. Here’s how it all played out.

My neighbour opened my parcel AITAH I’m currently going through a breakup, and to cheer me up, my friend very thoughtfully sent out a care package as a surprise. The parcel was delivered on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, she messaged me to see if I had received it. I was confused about what she meant, and she clarified that she sent a parcel and sent the proof of delivery. I immediately spotted that she put the wrong address on – 2 houses up from mine. I thought ‘Ah no biggie, I’ll go speak to them and collect it’ – like a normal person right?

Frustrated, he kept knocking.

I went over after work as I saw they had the lights on and the telly was on. They didn’t answer, and I thought they must be busy. I came back around an hour after, and again, the same thing. The third time around I heard them in the living room so I knew they definitely could hear the knocking so I continued to knock as at this point it was a little bit annoying to be getting ignored.

The man’s tone was horrific.

The man opened the door VERY angry, and I very politely said, “Hi, I think I had a parcel delivered here by mistake yesterday,” and instantly he almost snapped, “No.” I showed him the proof of delivery, to which he replied, “Well, it’s my address and got delivered here.” I was already taken aback by his tone, as it’s not unusual to take a parcel in for someone, but his tone was so rude.

Of course, the box was missing items.

I said, “Yeah, my friend just got the wrong address, but it’s my parcel,” to which he said, “Well, we’ve opened it now.” Again, I was completely taken aback because why would you do that? I just looked at him in shock, and he snapped again, “Do you want it?” Obviously?! He handed me an open box, and I messaged my friend the whole story, and she asked to see if it was missing anything – and of course it was. It was missing hot chocolate sachets and chocolate bars. Obviously, as it was a surprise, I didn’t know at the time of speaking to him that they had helped themselves to my parcel. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but obviously, it was a mistake.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

This reader has had issues with delivery.

As this comment explains, his attitude is on purpose.

Here’s a petty person.

This would be so funny and well-deserved.

She needs to let this go because he doesn’t seem like a good person to mess with.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.