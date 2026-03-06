Woman Removed Her Mom’s Clothes From The Washing Machine Because She Needed To Do Her Laundry, But Her Mom Yelled At Her For Moving Her Stuff

Sharing a house often means sharing appliances, too.

In this story, a woman, who was living with her mom, needed to do laundry before work.

But her mom left her clothes sitting in the washing machine all day.

Tensions arose when she made a decision that didn’t sit well with her mom.

AITA for taking my moms clothes out of the washing machine I (22F) live with my parents and two siblings. One of my siblings always seems to have a friend or two staying with us. Five to seven people with one washing machine is a bit of a pain. It causes a ton of arguments.

This woman and her mom work in opposite schedules.

My mom and I work opposite schedules. She works from 7:30 to 3 or 3:30 pm. I work from 2 to 9 pm. Everyone else in the house is more or less on her schedule. My mom has a bad habit of leaving her clothes in the washing machine before she goes to work. She does not run it until she gets home. This is fine for everyone else in the house since they have the rest of the day. I can’t wait until she gets home since that’s when I’m at work.

She needed to use the washing machine but her mom’s clothes were still in it.

The other day, I needed to do some laundry before work. Her clothes were sitting in the washing machine. I put her clothes in a basket on the floor. I ran my loads. I threw my clothes in my room. I went to work. She called me at work asking why her clothes were in a basket on the floor. I told her I needed to use the washing machine and she wasn’t using it.

Her mom got mad at her for putting her clothes in the basket.

She pretty much started yelling at me. She said I had no right to take her clothes out of her washing machine in her house. And that this wouldn’t have happened if I had managed my time better. She said I should not have waited until the last second to do laundry.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

Now, she’s threatening to lock the laundry room while she’s out since I disrespected her. My dad is telling me to apologize to keep the peace. My grandparents are telling me to go to their house to do laundry now. I’m wondering if I was the jerk for taking her clothes out.

If you’re not running the washer, you can’t reserve it like a parking spot.

