Woman Sets Multiple Alarms Early In The Morning So She Won’t Miss Work, But Her Mom Started Complaining That Her Alarms Were Waking The Entire House

AITA for not turning off my alarm? I (22F) live with my mom (48F), my grandma (80F), and my stepdad (50M). The thing is, I’m a heavy sleeper. I have slept through my alarm several times. I mostly work from home, but twice a week, I have to go to the office. To go to the office, I set several alarms from 6 to 7 a.m. I do this to make sure I wake up.

Most of the time, I sleep through two of my alarms. Once I wake up, generally around 6:30, I turn off the rest. They’re not overly loud or anything. They’re normal phone alarms.

My mom approached me yesterday to say that she is tired of my alarms. She said that I should be mindful and responsible. She also mentioned that it’s loud enough to wake up the whole block. It’s not. She said it’s super irritating, and that I should set them for at least 7:45.

The thing is, at that hour, I have to be on my way to the bus station. I literally can’t put it at that hour. While I can acknowledge that it must be awful to wake up from someone else’s alarm, there’s not much I can do about it. What are my options? Turning off my alarms and hoping that I won’t be late?

I have tried to lower the volume, but it doesn’t wake me. I have also tried to go to bed earlier. For the life of me, I can’t fall asleep. It really surprises me that she can hear it considering we have quite some distance between our rooms. We are not even on the same floor. My stepdad and grandma don’t have an issue because they also wake up at that hour out of habit.

