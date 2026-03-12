Woman Takes Over Shared Neighborhood Gardening Space, But She Does Such A Terrible Job That All The Plants Suffer

When you live in a neighborhood, there are often shared spaces that everyone has access to which can be used for gardening, relaxing, and other things.

What would you do if one of your neighbors decided to try to take over the entire area and turn it into her own personal gardening area but she did a terrible job and everything died?

That is what happened to the neighbors in this story, and it has become a really big problem that’s about more than a few dead plants.

Entitled Neighbor Decides Communal Garden is Now Hers. And Ruins It. Now, without going into too much detail, I live in Scotland and reside in what’s called a tenement house. Imagine a block of flats but smaller and older. Very common here.

Anyway, all the tenements on my street have a front and back garden. We own the front garden as it came with our flat but the back garden is communal and is shared between all residents within our tenement. We have a neighbor who lives in the flat directly above us (we live on the ground floor, this will be important later).

Now, this neighbor, who we’ll call EN, has always been generally annoying and kinda insufferable, always talking in a really slow tone as though you were inept, however, back in June, her rudeness ascended to a new level. EN has always been into her gardening, which there’s obviously nothing wrong with, but she started coming up with a plan to use the back garden for her gardening.

Now, on paper this was also fine, all she had to do was get the permission of all other residents within our tenement of which there were about 10. She didn’t do that. At all.

In fact, the first we learned of her plan was her slipping a piece of paper through our door that outlined what she was going to do. Not wanted to do, going to do. The plan itself wasn’t great but it was by no means awful so my mum let it slide.

This is not what she proposed to begin with.

Fast forward 2 months when all of a sudden I come home, look out of my bedroom window (which overlooks the back garden) and see not the raised wooden beds and terracotta pots that had been proposed but FIFTEEN plastic laundry baskets filled with soil, 12 empty milk bottles in place of colored enamel tins and a massive compost bin. Safe to say me and my mum were mad. My mum had a strong word with EN about it and EN claimed she’d remove the milk bottles “by the end of the week”.

This didn’t happen. The milk bottles weren’t removed for nearly 3 months all while serving no purpose as there wasn’t anything in them. In the meantime, everything else she’d been trying to grow had died a rapid death but she’d done nothing about it.

During her milk bottle removal ordeal, EN also “dealt” with one of the many soil-filled laundry baskets now complete with rotting vegetation. How did she deal with it? Did she remove it and dispose of the contents accordingly?

Of course not, this is EN we’re dealing with here. Instead, she tipped the basket up and over, dumping all the soil and dead plants onto the already overgrown grass, took the basket back to her flat and just left all the soil as it were. How my mum hadn’t snapped by this point I have no idea but credit to her.

Over the next 2 weeks, two raised wooden beds were finally put in but the plants in them also quickly died and, as of writing this, are still yet to be dealt with. EN also added this weird metal beam archway thing between two of the laundry baskets and attempted (failed) to twist one of the longer plants around said archway. It was hideous.

However, a small (and i do mean small) dose of karma was just around the corner. If you’re a UK resident you will remember Storm Arwen hitting, and as a result of this, EN’s treasured archway was blown over completely and, as you would fully expect from EN by now, is still to be dealt with.

So, here we are in December with an essentially trashed back garden. Laundry baskets with dead plants in them, raised beds with vegetation so dead it had begun to turn yellow, a crooked archway, an actual mound of soil and overgrown grass everywhere. Also, since our flat is on the ground floor as I mentioned earlier, our home value has almost certainly been damaged by this which is even more problematic as we intend to move within the next few years.

I should also note that we’re not the only ones who are harmed with EN’s “improvements” but nothing more has come of it as of now, though my mum says she’ll be elevating it to a higher level if nothing changes by the time we do come to move. Anyway, there is my story of the most entitled person I’ve met thus far in my near 18 years of life.

Making a garden can really beautify an area, but only if it is properly done and the plants are kept alive.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this.

Never let her back in the gardens.

This would be a nice way to handle it.

They need to take action right away.

Apparently this is a common issue.

Sadly, every neighborhood has some entitled person like this.

