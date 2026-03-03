Woman Wakes Up Early For Classes And Gym, But Her Roommate Started Complaining That Her Morning Movements Were Ruining Her Sleep

Living with roommates requires balancing different schedules.

AITAH for telling my roommate I won’t adjust my schedule around her sleep? I live with a roommate who has a completely different schedule than I do. She stays up late and usually sleeps in. I wake up early for classes and the gym. It’s a routine that keeps me sane during the semester.

This woman tries to be quiet whenever she does her morning routine.

In the mornings, I genuinely try to be quiet. I don’t blast music. I keep the lights low, and I’m in and out of the kitchen pretty fast. I make coffee, pack my bag, and leave around 7 a.m.

Her roommate started complaining about how her movements ruin her sleep.

Lately, she’s been getting more annoyed about it. She told me the sound of the coffee maker and me moving around “ruins her sleep.” She asked if I could go to the gym later. She also asked if I could prep everything the night before so I wouldn’t be up so early.

She refused to change her schedule to accommodate her roommate’s sleeping time.

I told her I didn’t want to do that. I already feel like I’m being careful. Changing my entire morning routine would affect my classes and workouts. It would honestly affect my energy for the whole day. I said I didn’t think it was fair that my schedule had to revolve around hers.

Now, her roommate gives her the cold shoulder and makes snarky comments.

She didn’t take that well. She said that living together means compromising and that I’m being difficult by refusing to adjust at all. Since then, she’s been noticeably colder in the apartment and makes comments about how she “can’t sleep anyway.” Now, I’m second guessing myself. I don’t want to be a bad roommate. I also don’t think it’s reasonable for one person’s sleep schedule to dictate the other’s entire routine. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Sharing an apartment doesn’t mean sharing the same alarm clock.

