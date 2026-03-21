Woman Wants Neighbor To Move Their Car Out Of “Her” Parking Spot, But There Isn’t Any Reserved Parking

Imagine living in a building where there aren’t quite enough parking spots for everyone who lives there. If one neighbor asked you to move your car so she could park there instead, would you do it or would you refuse?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. They end up refusing to move their car, but now, their friend is making them second guess that decision.

Keep reading to see if you think they should’ve moved their car.

AITA for refusing to give up a parking slot to my neighbor in her late 50s? I live in a boarding house with four parking slots. Maybe 5-6 tenants have cars. As far as I know the rule has always been first come first serve. I’ve had to park a few streets away sometimes, no biggie. The fourth slot is not really a parking slot. It’s in the gap between two slots, with a post near the wall, so only small cars can fit. One of the tenants drives a microcar, a little red Wigo, that fits there perfectly. Good for her. She’s never had to compete with the rest of us for parking.

The landlord shouldn’t have done that.

Anyway our landlord had his garage repaired, so I came home today to find his giant pickup in one of the parking slots. It’s so large that he parked it diagonally, taking up 1 1/2 slots. So I parked diagonally next to him as well, cutting off the little space in front of the post that’s usually occupied by the Wigo. Later that night, the neighboring tenant knocked on my door. She’s in her late 50s, lives alone, has no children.

The woman had a request, or more like a demand.

So she asks me if the sedan outside is mine. I say yes, and she tells me I have to move it so she can park. She also mentions that she’s been driving for over an hour and is exhausted. Me: Isn’t it first come first serve for parking here? Neighbor: Listen, like I told you, I’m very tired. Please just fix how you parked so I can park in my spot.

But moving the car wouldn’t solve the problem.

Me: What do you mean fix it? The landlord’s pickup is in the way. N: Well, what am I supposed to do? I’ve always parked there. Don’t you just park somewhere else when the other slots are full? Me: Yeah, there’s a good spot in the next street, by the blue gate, no one ever cares if you park there. [I prepare to close door] She puts up her hand to keep me from closing the door! I am shook.

The neighbor isn’t getting it.

N: I can’t park there. The pickup took your spot but that doesn’t mean you can take mine. Me: …it’s not yours. N: I’ve always parked there. Well we go around in circles for a bit longer. You can imagine how it goes.

OP eventually tried to help.

Out of sheer aggravation I went out to try and adjust how I parked, just to see if I could slide in closer to the pickup and leave enough space for her to squeeze in. No dice. So I told her sorry it ain’t happening, and she got angry and said she’d tell the landlord. And I said go ahead fam now park somewhere else and leave me alone.

OP’s friend weighed in.

My friend said my neighbor was wrong in how she approached me, but because she was old and alone and would feel less safe and have more trouble walking, I should have just given her the spot. My friend said I would have probably done just that if my neighbor hadn’t been so aggravating, and that by refusing to move I let my anger get the better of me. So… AITA? Should I just move next time? The landlord’s pickup will be there for at least a few more days.

If the landlord’s truck is blocking the spot where the neighbor usually parks, this seems like a non-issue.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She’s not that old.

Really, the landlord is the problem.

This person wouldn’t have been so nice.

Another person calls her entitled.

All she had to do was be nice.

When there isn’t assigned parking, you can’t claim a parking spot as your own.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.