Woman Yelled At A Delivery Driver Got Because Of Where He Parked, So He Left Her Package In The Middle Of The Street

You can’t park here! “I am a delivery driver working for one of the big delivery companies in the US. Today’s delivery route includes a very high end neighborhood with very narrow streets that have cars parked on both sides. So even more narrow for my big delivery truck. My next package is a big one definitely a desk or flat pack furniture weighing at least 80 lbs.

I stop at the address and park my vehicle basically in the middle of the street. But I will be quick and I have my flashers on so no problem. From the delivery address a little old lady with the anger of Satan comes flying out yelling ” you can’t park here!” I say back ” ok well where can I park to deliver this?” She says ” the nearest parking for non residence is at the tennis court a half mile away.” Lugging a 80lb desk a half mile when I’m already stupid far behind and it’s 110 degrees outside, no thanks. Wait a minute, reads label on package.

“Are you Joyce?” She responds “Well yeah but what does that have to do with you parking here.” Malicious compliance time. Pulls emergency brake slams vehicle in drive, seat belt still on. “I am not in park so not parked.” Wiggles heavy big package out the window while holding down the brake.

Placing it standing up at her feet scanned as left with resident. I yell as I drive off “package delivered safely, have a nice day.” I think I hear her say “wait, you can’t just… “as I drive off I look into my side view to see a very confused old lady looking at her desk then looking at my delivery truck barely fitting down her street. Yes there were better ways of handling this but all would require me to walk a half mile in the heat either to leave a notice or carry a desk. Either way I simply didn’t have time for that.”

