Woman’s Former Religious School Taught Girls To Clean The Classroom While Boys Watched, So When A Boy Started Throwing Things On The Floor, She Came Up With An Ingenious Plan

Being a woman is not easy, but being a girl can be even harder.

In today’s story, a woman shares that when she attended a religious school, she and the other girls had to clean the classroom while the boys weren’t allowed to help.

Well, she taught a boy who tried to humiliate her a lesson.

fighting for equality one “lost” notebook at a time So for context, at one point in my high school years, I went to a heavily religious school. Unfortunately, it was also extremely old-fashioned. I’m sure they would talk about “traditional values”, but I would say they were a small group of dinosaurs who somehow survived the meteor (although I’m sure they didn’t believe in those anyway). So, of course, there was a lot of “let’s learn to be the perfect housewife who serves our future husband” stuff going on. Us girls were basically treated as second-class citizens to the boys, who were outright encouraged to be entitled and lazy because “the girls have to take care of it”.

It was humiliating.

We would have to tidy the classroom at the end of every day (only the girls), and the teachers wouldn’t even allow the boys to help, they were literally instructed to just sit around and watch us. One specific one started to purposefully drop trash and random stuff in front of me so I would be forced to pick it up whilst he laughed. He had already been a **** towards me, and as I was very shy and quiet he thought I was an easy target. Nope.

I took every single item of his that I could find: his stationary, his jumper, his notebooks, all of it, a bunch of the trash he dropped, and put it all in the lost and found. I did this for three weeks. The great part about lost and found was that it was a weekly thing where everyone would sit down and anyone who had an item there would be called up in front of the entire class to retrieve it.

So once a week for three weeks, he would go tomato red as he repeatedly got up in front of the class to claim his “lost” items that I had pulled out of his locker, haha. Funniest part is I came across so sweet and polite and nervous, nobody ever figured out it was me behind it.

She quietly corroded his surplus self-confidence.

