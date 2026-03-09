Woman’s Online Friend Promised To Hang Out And Play Games For Over A Year But They Always Ghosted Or Changed The Subject, So After Repeatedly Asking, She Finally Lashed Out

It can get really exhausting when someone keeps promising the same thing and never follows through.

So, what would you do if an online friend spent a year saying they wanted to hang out and play games while talking on the phone with you, but repeatedly dodged the plans every time you tried to set a date? Would you give them the benefit of the doubt? Or would you finally snap?

In the following story, one friend finds themselves in this situation and can no longer hold back. Here’s what happened.

AITA for yelling at a close friend for never keeping their promises and delivering on plans they make? I’ve been friends with someone online for years, and we were best friends for the longest time. We share many interests, and we text a lot. I’ve helped them through a lot of hard times, been there for them, and we like to chat a lot. But the thing is, ever since last year, they keep saying they want to hang out on a call and play stuff together. They expressed excitement over the idea, kept offering it, and I’ve been hopeful as well.

She tried asking them for months.

I get along great with everyone I know, including friends of friends. I try to be easygoing mostly, but with this person, I just couldn’t handle it anymore. After going through a lot of being lied to and having promises not kept by people in the past and being mistreated, this just built up, and I got hurt again and again. I know no one is obligated to hang out with you, but the thing is, they keep saying it, they keep offering it, and acting like they want it. For many months, I’ve asked and got no reply to my question, just changing the topic a few days later when they respond again, or they say they can’t right now, but at a later time.

Then, they started ghosting her.

For the entire year, I’ve asked time and time again, and the same thing happens. I’ve confronted them calmly around 5 times, but nothing ever changes. Basically, they ghosted the first two times I calmly talked about the problem, just a complete disregard and not acknowledging the issue, and refusing to talk at all for a few days until they did again, which they didn’t respond to. The next time I confronted them, they actually talked, but all it was was making more promises that they still wanted to hang out, but that it’d be later, either because their sleep was off, they were busy doing art, or other things of that nature. I was fine with that, but saying those things only goes so far.

Fed up, she told them exactly what she thought.

But today I just couldn’t help it. I lashed out at them, telling them that it’s pure crap and just plain rude. I don’t like people who never keep their word. I always try my hardest to keep my word and usually stick to plans we make together, and if I can’t, I straight up tell them and try to reschedule. I don’t just completely ghost their question. The thing is, I don’t see how it’s wrong to do something like that, but they act like I’m the rudest person in the world right now for doing this. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she blew up, but this doesn’t sound like a normal relationship.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think is happening here.

This person offers some pretty sound advice.

Here’s yet another person who doesn’t think lashing out was best.

For this reader, she needs to find new friends in person.

According to this comment, she was very patient.

Something isn’t right here.

Either the person isn’t who they say they are, or something else is going on.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.