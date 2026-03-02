Young Woman Is Fuming Because Her On And Off Again Friend Spent $2000 on DoorDash And Won’t Pay It Back

Any intense relationship is bound to have its ups and downs, but a lot of things are dealbreakers. Unacceptable.

AITA for demanding my money back from my long-time friend after they blocked me again and refused to pay ($2K) what they owe?

I’ve been friends with A for almost 5 years. It’s always been dramatic, fights, blocks, score-keeping, but we kept reconciling… Until recently. A blocked me for being “too clingy.” While blocked, she used my saved DoorDash card to order food multiple times. I couldn’t even contact them.

Later she unblocked me and wanted to be friends again. To rebuild, I offered Taylor Swift tickets. I stupidly sold them for profit instead. A was hurt; I apologized. Then A broke up with her BF and needed support. I was in a new relationship; my GF was struggling too, so I prioritized her. A got angry I wasn’t there like they were for me after lots of begging. I apologized again. A quickly got a new BF and I was happy for her. I finally asked for the money back (DoorDash charges + other things). A claimed no money… But bought a PS5 on instalments for her BF.

In 5 years A never gifted me once, while I did for her. A threw the tickets back: “You sold them, so you don’t deserve gifts.” So I asked her again politely and she ignored me. Got frustrated/rude, threatened to tell parents or go legal. Agreed to instalments, then requested a “break” for financial reasons. I gave space. We reconnected after the break. Things seemed okay.

A even asked me for advice once and we tried to reconvene our friendship. She moved back home. Parents learned about the money issue and told A to cut contact. A blocked me and emailed: “Parents don’t want us talking; you only come to me when you need something.” I replied: You reached out for advice first, money only came up because you still owe me. AITA for insisting on getting my money back instead of dropping it to “Save” the friendship? Or should I just write it off and move on?

