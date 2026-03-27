Young Woman Moved Into Her Mom’s House After Graduating From College, But She Refused To Give Large Sums Of Money When Her Mom Demanded It

Living with family can sometimes blur the lines between support and responsibility.

In this story, a young woman moved in with her mom after graduating from college.

But she soon faced a financial dilemma when her mom began asking for large amounts of money.

Arguments quickly ensued when she expressed her discomfort about giving such large sums.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not helping my mom pay for a house she bought that she cant afford After I graduated from college, my mom bought a house. She pressured me to move in with her. I did not grow up living with her. I lived with my dad. But things seemed fine at first. I mostly keep to myself. I pay all my own expenses. This includes food, insurance, and my car note. I try to stay out of the way.

This woman refused to give her mom a huge amount of money.

However, she has recently started asking me for large random sums of money. The amounts range anywhere from $700 to $1,000 at a time. She says she will pay me back, but she never does. When I decline, she gets angry. She claims she cannot afford her house. She also says she cannot afford basic necessities like food.

She learned that her mom is in major debt.

Apparently, she is in major debt. I would have no problem helping out here and there. But it is always these large amounts that come out of the blue. I am not ready for them. AITA for not giving her money when she needs it?

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees.

Here’s some sound advice from this one.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Helping family is great, but asking for $1,000 is a whole different story.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.