She Denied Leaving Dog Waste Behind—and When Her Neighbor Admitted to Following Her, She Decided to Report Her

Being accused of something you didn’t do is frustrating enough without feeling like someone is watching your every move.

One woman started dealing with that after a neighbor accused her of leaving dog waste in the neighborhood.

The neighbor claimed she had video, but then refused to show it when the woman’s mother asked.

She also admitted that she and her daughter had been following the woman during her walks.

Now the woman feels unsafe and worries the situation could get worse.

Read on to learn the full story.

Neighbor falsely accusing me of leaving dog poop in front yard I definitely think my neighbor is falsely accusing me for reasons related to a human characteristic of mine. One: She claims to have video of me leaving dog poop and not picking it up. Okay, cool, my mother, who actually owns the house, asks to see the video, and the lady refuses to show her. She then admits to my mother that she and her daughter have been following me around the neighborhood.

Now, she’s scared for her dog.

She made this complaint shortly after I had just come back from walking around, and I had, in fact, picked up the dog poop, and I kind of want to put in a complaint. I feel unsafe and watched in my neighborhood for no good reason, and she threatens to call the police over dog droppings. I believe she’s only escalating it to the cops because we’re a Black family here—the only Black family on the street, at that. I am terrified of the police and having my dog shot, or me, by the cops because he’s a big dog. Zero aggression. He’s so sweet, but he’s a barker whether he sees someone he loves or sees unfamiliar things.

Oh no! That sounds like a very stressful situation.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

This person makes a suggestion.

That’s a great question.

Yes, that would be the best.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

As this person says, she could do the reporting herself.

That neighbor’s behavior is strange, especially if she really is following someone around because of that.

And as far as the woman goes, if she has a video, she should show it. Otherwise, the accusations need to stop.

The daughter, on the other hand, should start documenting every interaction and let someone know if the neighbor follows her again.

In fact, she may want to even consider filing a report of her own.

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