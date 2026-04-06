A Couple Stayed Out Late, And The Wife’s Mom Gave Them A Hard Time Because She Was At Their House With Their Kids

Some parents out there never seem to get out of mom or dad mode, no matter how old their kids are.

And this guy knows all about it.

Check out what he had to say about the argument he got into with his mom when he and his wife stayed out a little bit too late at night for her liking.

Start now and see what you think.

AITA My wife and I came home at 3 am and my MIL acted like we were 16 sneaking into house? “My (41m) spouse (42f) and I had plans to go hiking and have dinner with friends. We made our kids (16m and 12f) sandwiches for lunch and called my spouse’s mom and ask to bring the kids dinner because we would be gone into the evening. We also told the kids we would be out late. We have left our kids at home alone multiple times and we fully trust them. We just wanted to make sure they had something decent instead of warming something up, hence asking MIL to bring food.

They’ve been over this with her…

Not once did we ask her to stay nor did we expect her to. We have told her many times, you can stay and watch TV (due to her not having internet) if she wants, but she never has to stay. My spouse and I have an amazing day with great friends and after dinner, they wanted to go back to their place to hang out more, next thing we know, it’s super late and we get a call from MIL asking where are we. We were just about to head home any way and said we would be home soon. Flash forward to arriving home and my MIL is sitting in the living room of my house fuming. No TV on or anything. I’d love to say she was sitting in the dark, but she wasn’t that dramatic.

Here we go…

She starts getting angry at us commenting what time it is and how our 16 year old shouldn’t be up that late. *Side note, we don’t let him stay up that late all the time, but trying to manage a 16 year old is hard enough as it is. 12 year old had already called it a night and was asleep. Now I’m a little upset because I don’t like being accosted in my own home and being treated like a child sneaking in. I proceed to tell her she did not have to stay, she was only supposed to grab dinner. She then tells us how disrespectful it is for not telling her where we were and why we were coming home so late. Now, if she had said this in a caring tone, or even worried, this would not be a problem. This came off in a very angry tone. Even when leaving she slammed the front door. Now today she is saying it wasn’t about when we came home but rather she was worried and we did not tell her when we were coming home or where we were. She said “you said you were going hiking and to dinner!” That statement is truth, we just went with the flow and added more onto the evening. So are we jerks for not calling her and telling her we would be late even though we had no idea she would be staying past getting them dinner?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This mother-in-law needs to take a chill pill…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.