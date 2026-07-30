Daughters Spent Over $200 On The Concert Ticket Their Mom Wanted—Then She Asked For A Backup Gift

Some birthday gifts come with drama attached whether anyone wants them to or not, and one woman is bracing for exactly that kind of situation with her mom.

She and her sister split the cost of a concert ticket, a little over $200 combined, to see their mom’s favorite artist, a gift their mom had specifically requested and happily accepted as her early birthday gift.

However, that excitement was soon complicated by a last-minute invitation to a 5-day beach vacation landing on the same week as the show, with their mom already suggesting she’d rather skip the concert entirely.

Knowing her mom’s strict gift expectations (nothing under $100 and receipts get checked) she’s fairly certain that letting the ticket go unused will still result in demands for another costly gift.

Now she’s wondering if declining to buy a replacement present, given that her mom is the one choosing to waste the original gift, would actually make her the unreasonable one.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

WIBTA for refusing to get a gift for my mothers birthday? My mom’s birthday is in a month. My sister and I decided to buy her a concert ticket to her all time favorite artist within the next few weeks. My sister paid for half of the ticket, I paid for the other. We paid a little over $100 USD each.

These sisters were clear with their mother from the start about their financial boundaries.

She literally begged for us to get her the ticket. We made it clear that we will absolutely buy her a ticket to see him, but it will be considered an early birthday present. She agreed and was super excited once we sent her the ticket.

But soon, a scheduling conflict got in the way.

Today, she was invited to a 5 day long beach vacay by someone close to her. This vacay happens to fall on the same week as the concert. She has told my sister and I that it would be stupid of her to go see a concert instead of lounging by the beach.

She had mixed feelings about this from the start, but ultimately allowed her mother to be an adult and choose for herself.

Not going to lie, it would definitely sting if she would go on the vacay instead of the concert, because it would make me feel like I threw away that money. However, I understand it’s her decision and her ticket, and she’s free to do whatever she pleases with it, even if that means letting it go to waste.

But this didn’t come without some complications.

See, I know how my mom is. If she decided to go to the beach instead and loses the ticket, she is 1000% going to expect another gift on her birthday from my sister and I. My mom has pretty high expectations on what gifts for her should look like/cost. Anything under $100 is completely off the table (yes, she does check to see how much the gift cost).

She’s ready to put her foot down and resist any further pressuring.

Frankly, I think it’s absurd that my sister and I be expected to drop more money on a lavish gift when she’s the one who decided to let the ticket go. So, WIBTA for refusing to get my mom another birthday present?

It sounds like this mother needs to seriously adjust her expectations.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

This user also would have had little sympathy.

At this point, it’s best not to engage any further.

This user thinks this is totally unreasonable.

Part of being an adult is making your own decisions, even if they’re wrong.

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A gift that was requested, paid for, and joyfully accepted doesn’t need a backup plan just because the recipient later finds something more appealing.

Choosing the beach over the concert is a personal decision she’s entitled to make, but personal decisions come with personal consequences, not automatic replacements funded by someone else.

Demanding a second costly gift after the first one was already exactly what she asked for is just rudely turning generosity into an expectation with no real limit.

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