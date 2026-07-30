“Check the Cameras”: Forklift Driver Forced Into Overtime After Manager Falsely Accuses Him

What would you do if a manager accused you of forgetting to do something that’s important even though you had proof that you actually did it? Would you be willing to work overtime to fix a problem your coworkers created, or would you refuse?

In this story, one forklift driver is in this exact situation, and he ends up complying with the angry new manager’s demand that he work overtime.

The next day, when he tells the assistant manager what happened, he got some news about the new manager that was both surprising and satisfying.

Let’s read all about it.

Work overtime and get you transferred, sure! So years ago I was working for a popular restaurant supply chain as a forklift driver. I held many positions there over the years but took a step down from management to work at a nicer store for the same pay. Every night we were supposed to separate our pallets by type and leave them in the back, a lot of drivers failed to do this. Recently we had gotten a new management trainee who when closing the store began to blame me for this.

He got proof.

So one night after I had finished up and separated my pallets I had my department manager take a photo in front of them giving a thumbs up to show to the manager when he inevitably blamed me for bringing an unseparated stack. Sure enough I got a call to the office with the new manager saying he had seen me bring an unseparated stack to the back on camera. I pulled my phone out and said “the only stack I brought back was this one” showing him the photo. He got angry and said he had video and he didn’t care.

The new manager sounds awful!

He walked with me to the back room and there were a lot of unseparated pallets. He told me to organize them and I told him I did my job and I was going home and if he had any problems contact the store assistant manager who had made it clear I was not allowed to work anymore overtime as I was getting too much already. The new trainee begins screaming in my face so angrily that he is spitting all over me saying “I don’t care he’s not here right now and I am not afraid of him”. I then said “sure, I’ll do the pallets tonight” and spent the next two hours separating the pallets.

Good grief!

The next morning I walked in and right up to the assistant store manager telling him exactly what had happened. He said “don’t worry about it I believe you and he is being transferred to another store”. Sure enough he got transferred to the store I came from 25 miles away where he already said he’d kill himself if he was ever sent there. He got fired about a month later after he harassed a minor.

At least the guy got transferred and fired!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It is weird that they’d bother transferring him.

Definitely cringy all the way through!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

A wild ride indeed!

This person was surprised at the ending.

Talk about an awful manager and person in general. He definitely deserved to get fired, but I’m surprised he’s not in jail.

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