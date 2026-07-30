She Lives With Someone Who Spends Two Hours a Day in the Shower — She Can’t Get Into Her Own Bathroom

Living with others often requires sharing time and space fairly.

The following story is about a woman who noticed her roommate spending hours in the shower every day.

With one-hour showers in the morning and at night, the bathroom was often unavailable when she needed it most.

Now, she’s feeling frustrated and unsure how to address it.

Do you also think it’s a big deal? Read the full story below for all the details.

Is it fair to ask my flatmate to shower less? My new housemate showers for 2 hours every day. She showers once after waking up for 1 hour and once before bed for 1 hour. I think she mentioned in passing that she is autistic. She said she needs long showers. I forgot why.

This woman gets locked out of the shower and has to wait for a long time.

I frequently find myself locked out of the shower when I really need it. I get home from work at 10 p.m. I want a quick 5-minute shower before bed. I find that she has just gone in there for 1 hour. I have to wait for 1 hour.

She fears that if she confronts her, her roommate might not take it well.

Last weekend, I had a date. I could not have a quick shower beforehand. She was in there for an hour. She is unemployed. She goes to bed at 6 a.m. She wakes up around 4 to 6 p.m. I feel like she might fly off the rails if I say anything.

Two hours a day in the shower can be too much. And yes, it makes it really hard to share a space fairly.

It’s understandable OP’s roommate needs her routine, but there still has to be some compromise.

I think setting a schedule or talking it through could make things easier for both of them.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user offers a suggestion.

Here’s a valid point.

This one gives their honest opinion.

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Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and sensible.

Sharing a home means sharing the bathroom, too.

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