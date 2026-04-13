A Customer Berated A Grocery Store Worker And She Started Crying

You have to be a special kind of creep to make someone feel so bad at their job that you cause them to cry.

But, unfortunately, we hear these kinds of stories all the time.

Take a look at what this worker had to say about the customer who her open up the waterworks at her job.

Cried today at work. “I cried today publicly at work. Everyone saw in the store saw it and honestly I’m not embarrassed. I’ve been working in customer service for over 6 years in several different states, so I’ve heard it all.

This is nothing new for them.

I’ve been berated, insulted, threatened, and while it would tick me off, I never let it get it me. Well today I rung out a woman that wound up being upset that I didn’t get to bagging her groceries in a timely manner. She insulted me, threatened to call corporate, the typical Karen spiel. The customer after her actually called her rude and chased her out the store telling her to “GET THE HELL OUT, YOUR’E RUDE”, then came back and gave me some words of encouragement and suddenly I was crying.

Here come the waterworks…

I have no clue why I started crying, whether it was the supportive customer or maybe that Karen was the straw on the camels back that finally broke me. At first I was so embarrassed because now everyone thinks I’m the sensitive girl that cries when someone’s rude to them, but honestly what’s so wrong with that? Showing frustration in the workplace especially in customer service jobs needs to be more normalized. Maybe then these miserable customers would remember they are in fact talking to another human being and not just a corporate programmed robot (my fake personality I put on for customers).

Give it a shot!

So word of advice if a customer is mean to you just start crying on the spot. Just kidding, but if it does happen just remember you are human, and it’s not acceptable regardless of your job for people to be downright evil to you.”

Check out how a viewer reacted to this story.

Some customers can drive workers to weep openly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.