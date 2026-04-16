A Customer Got Frustrated When Their Package Was Delivered To The Wrong Place, And They Were Told There Was Nothing They Could Do Besides Give Them A Refund

Yes, there are going to be mistakes when it comes to goods being delivered to customers.

It’s unavoidable.

But companies ideally should have policies in place that make sure customers who do get the shaft should be able to have a quick fix.

A customer who felt they were screwed over complained about a delivery gone wrong.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

Delivered to the wrong home… “I ordered something from Home Depot for same day delivery. It showed as delivered at 3:10. At 3:15, I went down, the package wasn’t there. I checked the tracking.

What the heck…?

Though my address was right, the picture snapped by the delivery person was not of my place, nor was it anywhere near that I could tell. Immediately called the local store, hoping they could call the delivery person, who may have still been nearby. They told me that since they use a third-party delivery service, there was nothing they could do, and told me to call customer service. Customer service got me a refund so I could place another order, but what a waste of time, resources, and money.

This is pretty silly.

And really? The store can’t contact its own delivery person? PS, whoever has the package, I honestly hope they’ll never have to use the contents: it was a fire extinguisher.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This seems like a pretty foolish way to do business…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.