A Dog Lended A Helping Paw When Her Owner Was Building Something

The video you’re about to see is a perfect example of why dogs are our best friends.

A woman named Becca posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Floss helped out with a project around her house.

Becca used a measuring tape on a project in her backyard.

And then she panned the camera to her left…

Floss was holding down the other side of the measuring tape with his paw!

The video’s caption reads, “Floss, a dog of many talents.”

You can say that again!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

What a smart pooch!

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