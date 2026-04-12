April 12, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Lended A Helping Paw When Her Owner Was Building Something

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with its owner

TikTok/@beccaclarke9

The video you’re about to see is a perfect example of why dogs are our best friends.

A woman named Becca posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Floss helped out with a project around her house.

woman with a measuring tape

TikTok/@beccaclarke9

Becca used a measuring tape on a project in her backyard.

And then she panned the camera to her left…

dog with a tape measurer

TikTok/@beccaclarke9

Floss was holding down the other side of the measuring tape with his paw!

The video’s caption reads, “Floss, a dog of many talents.”

You can say that again!

dog with a tape measurer

TikTok/@beccaclarke9

Here’s the video.

@beccaclarke9

Floss, a dog of many talents 😜 #sheepdog #sheepdogtrial #bordercollie #farmlife #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Danny Macvarish

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.45.25 AM A Dog Lended A Helping Paw When Her Owner Was Building Something

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.45.34 AM A Dog Lended A Helping Paw When Her Owner Was Building Something

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.45.47 AM A Dog Lended A Helping Paw When Her Owner Was Building Something

What a smart pooch!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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