A Group Of Parents Was Trying To Check Into A Hotel, But The Room Wasn’t Quite Ready, So They Got Very Upset

When people are checking into a hotel, they expect everything to be ready to go when they arrive, but that is not always the case.

On one busy weekend when it was parents night at a local college, a couple tried to check in but the room wasn’t quite available yet.

Unfortunately, the parents in this story were acting like children, but the front desk worker handled it with kindness and humor.

Parents weekend at the local college It’s parent weekend at the local college and we are sold out until Sunday. It’s only Friday and I’m annoyed with these parents already.

I would think the room should be ready at check in time.

Here’s a conversation between an arriving guest and I this afternoon. Let me add that just because check in is at 3 doesn’t necessarily mean your room will be ready at 3!! G: I have a reservation for John Doe

All normal so far.

M: oh I see it right here and it looks like you’re staying on a rewards night like me go check on your room while I have you fill out your reg card. (Goes up stairs that house keeper tells me to give her about 10 minutes and it will be ready so I had back down to the FD) M: alright just 10 more minutes and your room will be ready you’re more than welcome to sit in our lobby or dinning room while you wait

Oh, this guest is not happy.

G: (just stands and looks at me for the longest 30 seconds of my life) are you serious? M: yes sir. She’s just finishing up.

Honestly, I can see why they aren’t happy. But they are overreacting.

At this point Guest walks over to his wife and they start talking LOUDLY & I don’t hear the whole conversation as my attention is focused on the next guest waiting to be checked in but i heard something a long the lines of “our rooms not ready yet. I bet they’re doing this because we aren’t top tier members. This isn’t fair blah blah blah whine whine whine”

Finally, they can go to their room.

10 mins later M: here are your keys sir. G: it’s about time you do something for us.

She is trying to stay cheerful with them.

M: have the most splendid evening let me know if there’s anything I can do for you (with my biggest most fake customer service smile G: (as his back towards me and he’s walking away) yeah you can go **** yourself

Too funny.

M: (very loudly so I know he could hear me) will do sir, thank you! I think I’m hilarious 😂

Sometimes you really have to keep a good sense of humor while dealing with customers like this.

I don’t know how some hotel managers are able to ensure customers with this attitude.

I agree with this commenter.

Apparently this is a common problem.

Lots of Karens.

Here is another funny reply.

I can see why they were frustrated, but they need to keep their cool.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.