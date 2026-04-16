A Hotel Guest Asked For Change So She Could Use The Laundry Machines, But She Didn’t Have Any Money To Exchange For The Quarters, And She Got Upset That It Couldn’t Be Charged To Her Room

It is not uncommon for a hotel guest to need change to use the laundry machines, so many places will keep some extra quarters on hand.

What would you do if someone asked for change, but didn’t have any money with them to give for it?

That is what happened at the hotel in this story, and they got upset when they wouldn’t just charge it to their room.

I can’t just hand you money Guest walks in asking about quarters for laundry. I told her I do have change available. Guest- Can I get $5 in quarters.

That’s a lot of quarters to have on hand.

Bran- Yeah, let me double check that I have that much. Counted out the quarters and had exactly that much, and I looked at the guest expectantly. She had her hand outstretched for the quarters. Bran- Oh, uh, you never gave me anything for them.

Does she expect to be given quarters for nothing?

Guest- I don’t have cash. Bran- I’m sorry, I um, do need money in exchange for the quarters. I can’t just hand you money.

I guess that’s not entirely unreasonable.

Guest- Can you charge it to my card? Bran- No, I’m sorry, we can’t do that. I need cash.

They already said no.

Guest- Can you charge it to my room? That is the exact same thing.

What a crazy situation.

Bran- No, I’m sorry we don’t do any kind of cash back. You have to give me cash in exchange for quarters. Oh humans. I have no faith in you.

It wasn’t unreasonable to ask if the money could be charged to the room, but to just expect it to be done is a little crazy.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I agree with this commenter.

Apparently this happens a lot.

They could have explained this.

This commenter is right.

It wasn’t that dumb.

It is one thing to ask, but she shouldn’t have assumed it would work.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.