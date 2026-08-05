Incompetent Managers Turn Hotel Into Daily Disaster Zone—Prompting Front Desk Worker’s Quiet Exit

Some jobs test your patience in small ways. This one has tested a young hotel employee’s patience in nearly every way possible within just a single month of working there.

Not long after she started, a new general manager arrived to help run the property, and what initially seemed like a normal hire quickly revealed itself to be something else entirely.

It all started with him calling her “cute” while she worked and patting her head like a child, despite being a married man in his late 50s with kids.

His management skills have proven just as concerning, struggling with basic computer systems, repeatedly messing up schedules, and assigning her shifts that conflict with her other job.

With no competent leader on staff, she’s been left handling tasks that are way above her pay grade.

Now she’s wondering how much longer she can tough it out in this workplace of horrors.

Keep reading for the full story.

Would you still work here? I (20F) have been working at a hotel for about a month. A week after I started, they hired a new general manager (GM). The previous one had to manage both hotels, she was essentially the manager of these hotels and wanted a little help running the hotel I work at, so she hired this guy I will call Jeff. At first, things seemed fine. This Jeff is older (late 50’s) and seemed experienced (or so I thought, more on that later).

Soon, Jeff started showing his true colors.

As he started settling in, I noticed a few unsettling behaviors. For example, he thought it was okay to call me “cute” while I was working, even though he has a wife and kids. Then, the other day, he patted my head like I was a child. Maybe things are different in his culture, but it still felt inappropriate.

The harassment wasn’t even the worst part.

The bigger issue, though, is how poorly he’s managing everything. He doesn’t seem to know how to work the computer system, he keeps messing up our schedules, and he’s put me on shifts I can’t work because I have another job. He also yells at the housekeepers for not understanding, even though they aren’t as educated.

Jeff’s incompetence has led to a lot more work for her.

To make matters worse, we don’t even have a housekeeping manager, so I was put in charge of assigning rooms for them to clean. The GM didn’t help me with this at all, he was on his phone, laughing at TikToks, and then went to check rooms for arrivals instead of supporting the team on a busy weekend.

She’s starting to think the leadership at the hotel is completely useless.

Earlier today I noticed the night audit lady having a heated argument with the guest, and the GM just standing there, looking pretty clueless. Then he leaves. The guest continues arguing a little, and the NA looks pretty fed up with the guest, and I’m thinking to myself, where is the GM when you need him? Well, he’s off in his room in the hotel because he’s homeless.

She’s starting to reach her breaking point and turns to Reddit for help.

So not only do I have to start my day off knowing that we lost a guest, but also knowing that we don’t have a strong GM in a leadership role. Even though it was pretty hard waiting for a job opening, should I quit?

This is a textbook example of a toxic workplace.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks she’s asking the wrong question entirely.

Jeff’s inappropriate behavior is an HR complaint just waiting to happen.

These kinds of missteps really deserve to be reported.

This user breaks up their advice into four parts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Nobody should have to normalize being patted on the head or called “cute” at work just to keep the peace with a manager.

Add in a GM who can’t run even basic scheduling and it’s clear the dysfunction goes far beyond one uncomfortable interaction.

She’s already stepping into responsibilities that were never hers to begin with, so wanting out of that environment is completely understandable.

Some jobs just aren’t worth the paycheck.

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