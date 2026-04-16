A Large Group Of Guests Checked Into The Hotel And Immediately Started Causing Problems, With The Parents Even Encouraging Kids To Act Unsafely In The Pool

Hotels welcome all sorts of guests, and usually things go pretty smoothly, but some guests seem determined to cause problems.

What would you do if a large group of guests came together and they were loud and making the other guests unhappy, and the parents even encouraged their kids to act unsafely in the pool?

That is what happened to the hotel worker in this story, so she had to constantly tell the guests to behave better until her shift finally ended.

An evening spent disciplining parents This evening was horrific. I did not expect this at all coming in to work today.

This is a pretty normal booking night.

Booked at 60%, not expecting anything special. Should be alright I thought. Well. I am exhausted. Nauseous. My stomach hurts. Headache. I feel like I’m hungry but can’t take a bite of anything. This was really really stressful.

Let’s see what happened.

A bunch of families who were friends with each other independently booked rooms, without letting us know they were a group. They had maybe 15 rooms together. We have a little dining area beside the lobby where people can go eat their take out food and drink a can of beer or a glass of wine if they want too.

Sounds like a nice place.

Sometimes, people also like to hang out for an hour or two around the fireplace, play cards or board games. It puts a cozy mood to the place. Well. This group, they installed themselves there, eating and drinking, and gosh, a lot of people like that in not such a big space, it was loud! My head is still buzzing.

It isn’t a heated pool.

But a big part of them spent the evening in the pool area. One father came to complain to me that the pool is too cold. I explain to him there’s not much we can do, it is with it is. A little bit later, I see a huge cloud of steam coming out from the pool area. I go look what’s going on.

Wow, this isn’t going to heat the pool at all.

Well, the same father was opening the patio doors and letting his children go roll themselves in the snow and come back inside covered in snow. “Sir, you can’t do that. That’s why the pool is cold. You must keep the doors closed so we can keep the heat in the pool area!”

Then, I had a guest (not with that group) come to the desk complaining that kids were jumping in the pool.

Why aren’t these parents controlling their kids?

I go warn them not to do that. The dads were all sitting on the side watching them and were surprised the kids couldn’t jump. “Well it’s only 3 ft deep, it’s not deep enough to jump safely!” Twenty minutes later, other guests came to complain that some drunk dads were encouraging their kids to jump in the pool.

Wow, the parents are clearly the problems here.

Of course, it was the same ones. I went again to warn them that no drinks no food is allowed in the pool area and that there is no jumping possible. Later on, another guest came to complain that the hot tub was full of kids and that she couldn’t relax like she should be able to in a hot tub.

As long as the kids aren’t breaking any rules, they can enjoy the hot tub.

Indeed, there were like 15 kids in there, being loud and all, but not doing anything forbidden. “I’m sorry madam, kids are allowed in the hot tub if they respect the rules. I understand your desire for peace and quiet, but I’m not sure what I can do here” When the pool closing hours came, all the drunk dads and the 20 kids came out of the pool and joined the others in the lobby area.

Things are about to get loud.

They were yelling and all, I had to warn them to lower the volume because I was working (trying to figure out an error in the transactions of the day). They stopped the yelling but it was still very loud. After that, the most surprising event of the evening happened. I heard running in the stairs. I was expecting to find kids chasing each other there.

What on Earth are these parents thinking?

Well, a parent had installed a racing track for little cars in the stairs !!!!! And the kids were running up and down the stairs along the track. “You can’t block the stairs like that and it’s now quiet hours in the hallways” They reply, “Come on, nobody is sleeping”

These people are a nightmare.

All the kids and the moms went to bed shortly after that, and the dads stayed at the tables to drink. When night person came in they asked, “What the heck is going on? The smell of booze is awful!”

I bet she was ready to get out of there right away.

“It was a nightmare.” We have groups coming in the next weeks. If it’s going to be like this, I will bring my anxiety medication to work.

Sometimes you just get a bad group of people that make life hard on everyone, unfortunately.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this awful night to work at the hotel.

I like this commenter’s attitude.

These were some self-centered guests for sure.

Yeah, they should have kicked them out.

I agree with this commenter.

Hotels aren’t the right place for this type of party.

She shouldn’t have to put up with people who act like this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.