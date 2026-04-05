April 5, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Mailman Threw A Package Through A Window And Accidentally Hit A Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a living room

TikTok/@tomcloughlin

Well, this is pretty odd…

A man named Tom posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what his pet camera captured in his living room.

dog in a living room

TikTok/@tomcloughlin

The pet camera was focused on Tom’s living room.

A mailman appeared in the window and pushed a package through a window into the room.

dog in a living room

TikTok/@tomcloughlin

And then the package hit the top of the dog’s cage, bounced off, and hit the dog in the head!

Doh!

In the caption, Tom wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Postman.”

dog getting hit with a package

TikTok/@tomcloughlin

Take a look at the video.

@tomcloughlin

Thank you Mr Postman #fyp

♬ Intervallo II – Ennio Morricone

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.17.25 PM A Mailman Threw A Package Through A Window And Accidentally Hit A Dog

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.17.38 PM A Mailman Threw A Package Through A Window And Accidentally Hit A Dog

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.17.57 PM A Mailman Threw A Package Through A Window And Accidentally Hit A Dog

That dog will probably never go near that window ever again…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter