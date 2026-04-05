A Mailman Threw A Package Through A Window And Accidentally Hit A Dog

Well, this is pretty odd…

A man named Tom posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what his pet camera captured in his living room.

The pet camera was focused on Tom’s living room.

A mailman appeared in the window and pushed a package through a window into the room.

And then the package hit the top of the dog’s cage, bounced off, and hit the dog in the head!

Doh!

In the caption, Tom wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Postman.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

That dog will probably never go near that window ever again…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.