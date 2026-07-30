July 30, 2026 at 10:35 am

Neighbor Complains About Every Little Noise He Makes—Even Though He Respects Quiet Hours

by Matthew Gilligan

man on his couch

Shutterstock

Have you ever lived in a place where you felt like your every move was being listened to and you could never really get any peace and quiet because you were constantly waiting for a neighbor to call you out because you made a peep?

That, my friends, is no way to live!

All it does is make you paranoid and fearful about doing something as simple as walking to the kitchen to get a drink.

The guy who wrote this story is really going through it and he explained his dilemma to readers.

Take a look at what he had to say.

Downstairs neighbor complains about every single noise.

“My girlfriend and I just moved into a new apartment. Two upstairs units side by side, and two downstairs units side by side.

Long story short, our neighbor directly underneath us complains about every single sound that we make—walk, roll a suitcase, roll a desk chair, play music at a normal volume, etc.

Ugh…

It’s been infuriating.

I work from home, my upstairs neighbors are hybrid and my downstairs opposite side neighbor works at the office. The person below me works from home and NEVER leaves their house. Their car is 24/7 in the driveway and I genuinely feel like a prisoner.

Out of the handful of apartments I’ve lived in throughout multiple states (and always in the upstairs unit) I’ve never had a neighbor complain about noise/go to the landlord about it like this one does.

It sounds like he’s not doing anything wrong.

We’re fairly quiet, we respect quiet hours and all that.

She’s banged on her ceiling/our floor multiple times in different scenarios: once for rolling my desk chair at 9 pm, once for rolling a suitcase at 9 am, and multiple times for playing music between the hours of 12-2 pm.

Our landlord reached out and just told us to be cautious about sound since the neighbor below works from home but the thing is we are.

None of our other neighbors have had any issues with us! All my fiends have said it’s 100% a neighbor thing vs. us doing something wrong.

It sounds like she just wants to start trouble…

We’ve spoken with her about my speakers for example (which are small 5” speakers on top of a cabinet about a foot away from the wall so I have no idea how it’s “rattling her drink” downstairs) but what do I know?

Also, multiple times she’s blasted music downstairs to the point where we could hear it up here + outside, where my record player speakers you couldn’t even hear down the hall since the volume is for the room it’s in and that room only.

What would you do if you were in our situation? I feel like we’ve done all we can but it’s getting to a point where it feels like we’re being reprimanded about every single thing.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 5.05.39 PM Neighbor Complains About Every Little Noise He Makes—Even Though He Respects Quiet Hours

Another person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 5.05.47 PM Neighbor Complains About Every Little Noise He Makes—Even Though He Respects Quiet Hours

This individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 5.06.07 PM Neighbor Complains About Every Little Noise He Makes—Even Though He Respects Quiet Hours

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 5.06.15 PM Neighbor Complains About Every Little Noise He Makes—Even Though He Respects Quiet Hours

This is crazy!

And you can understand why this guy is having such a hard time.

Ugh…how awful…

It sounds like his neighbor just wants something to complain about…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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