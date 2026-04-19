A Man Got Tired Of His Girlfriend’s Out Of Control Dog, So He Broke Up With Her

This is something you don’t hear about every day…

The man who wrote the story you’re about to read felt like he had no other choice than to break up with his girlfriend…because he can’t stand her dog.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend because I couldn’t stand her dog? “I recently broke up with my girlfriend and one of the biggest reasons was her dog. I feel kind of ridiculous saying that, but the situation was honestly making me miserable.

Poor little guy…

She has a mini dachshund that is about 9 months old. The problem is that he’s basically completely untrained and has no routine or structure. He’s never been on a walk, there’s no real schedule for anything, and he mostly just runs around the house doing whatever he wants. Whenever I was over, he would constantly hump me, bite my hands, grab my sleeves and pants, and pull on my clothes. One time he even bit my eyeball. If I tried to sleep, he’d keep jumping on the bed and humping me. I’d move him off and he’d just get right back up and start again.

This dog is a menace!

He also ripped some of my clothes and scratched up my hands badly enough that they bled. It made it really hard for me to relax or feel comfortable being there. After a while I started dreading going over there because I knew I’d have to deal with it the whole time, usually while she was on her video game. I did try bringing it up and suggested things like daily walks, training, or ways to get his energy out. I wasn’t trying to criticize her, I just wanted the situation to improve so everyone (including the dog) would be happier. I even tried writing out a simple routine for him to help, but she would usually just respond with “I don’t know what to do.” Nothing really changed. Sometimes she’d smack his behind or put him in a crate or hallway if he got too annoying, but there wasn’t any real training, exercise, or structure.

He’s not a fan of this…

The hitting also made me uncomfortable because it didn’t seem like it was actually helping the behavior. I also tried explaining that hitting him on the rear end probably wasn’t going to actually fix the behavior and that training would be more effective, but nothing really changed. I volunteer at shelters when I have free time, so animal welfare, routine, and proper care are really important to me. From what I experienced when I was there, he didn’t seem to have much routine or structure, and then I was expected to just deal with the behavior.

Now he’s having second thoughts…

At some point it hit me that if we stayed together, I’d probably be dealing with this dog and this dynamic for the next 10–15 years. That made me realize we might just be incompatible in terms of responsibility and lifestyle. I never asked her to get rid of him or anything like that. I just realized I couldn’t live with the situation long-term. She thinks breaking up over a dog is ridiculous and says her family lives with him and doesn’t feel the same way I do, although some of them have mentioned he can be a lot to deal with. So now I’m wondering… AITA for ending the relationship partly because I couldn’t stand her dog and the way the situation was handled?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person shared their thoughts.

He just couldn’t handle her dog’s shenanigans anymore!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.