A Man Wants To Include His Girlfriend In Family Events, But His Sister Doesn’t Like Her At All

It’s always difficult when you’re in a relationship with someone…and your family isn’t too crazy about them.

It leads to a lot of bad feelings and things can get UGLY.

A man explained why his relationship with his girlfriend is causing him a lot of headaches.

Check out what he had to say in the story below.

AITA because my sister doesn’t like my girlfriend? “When my girlfriend first met my family she was extremely shy and awkward. She was worried about interrupting people, so sometimes she wouldn’t say hello right away. Since then she’s worked on it a lot and now gets along with most of my family with the exception of my sister.

Uh oh…

Over time my sister started disliking her more and more. It got to the point where my sister had my girlfriend banned from the house and tried to exclude her from family events. Recently my sister’s birthday and my son’s birthday were a day apart. The only day I had free to celebrate was one day in the middle, so I asked my sister if we could celebrate both birthdays then (with permission). I also asked if my girlfriend could attend. My sister said I “basically gave her no choice,” even though I told her that if she wasn’t comfortable, I would celebrate my son’s birthday somewhere else so it didn’t interfere with hers. Later, my girlfriend planned a dinner for her and myself. My sister then happened to be (downstairs) visiting (unplanned).

This is getting ugly…

I asked if it would be okay for my girlfriend to come upstairs without bothering her, but my sister got angry and brought up the birthday issue again. I said that was fine and that I’d just tell my girlfriend to come over later instead. However, my girlfriend texted my sister asking if she could come in because she had just finished a shift, was starving, and wanted to give her a birthday gift. She actually arrived around the same time she sent the text. My sister got angry and stormed out. Now my family is giving me the cold shoulder and saying I don’t consider my sister’s feelings and saying that my girlfriend was trying to guilt trip my sister. AITA?”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader thinks he’s to blame.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

This situation just keeps getting worse…

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