Commission-Based Retail Worker Put Honesty Before A Sale—And Gained Customers For Life

When retail workers work on commission, you might assume that they’d be trying to upsell customers as much as possible to get the biggest sale.

What would you think if you were a customer and a retail worker who worked on commission actually talked you out of a sale?

That’s exactly what happened in this story, and apparently, the customer told his whole family.

This is such a sweet story where the retail worker is more concerned with doing the right thing than making a sale.

Keep reading for all the details.

How I won a whole family’s trust… An elderly gentleman came in one day and patiently waited for his turn to be helped. As soon as I got to him, he told me he had an older TV that wasn’t cable ready and that he needed a cable converter box to make it work. He asked if we had one for sale. “Sure,” I told him, “right over here. They cost [around] $80.” “Okay, what else would I need to make it work?”

He continued to help the customer.

I showed him to our area with the adapters for antennas, the cables, etc. “How much will this all cost?”, he asked me. “Well, altogether with tax included, probably about $100.” “Okay… “

He knew that look.

He had the look of someone crunching the numbers in his head-the look was one of “Can I afford this?” Then I said, “-But before I ring any of this up, let me ask you something; Do you have a newer VCR that’s cable ready? One with digital tuning?” “Yeah, but I’m not using it.” “Okay, here’s what you can do…”

He gave the man some money saving advice.

I then walked him through the process of hooking the VCR to the TV and using that as a cable converter box instead. He looked at me and said, “God, why didn’t I think of that!?” Then he asked if we worked for commission at my store. I said that we did and he said, “So you just talked yourself out of a sale?”

How nice!

“Well,” I told him, “it wouldn’t be right to sell you something that you didn’t need.” We chatted a while longer and he went on his way. About a week later, a customer came in and sought me out personally.

This is so sweet!

Later he told me he only wanted to deal with me because I’d been honest with his dad. Over the next month any time his family members needed anything, they came to me. Believe it or not, there were actually experiences that made me feel good while working retail.

What goes around comes around in the best possible way. I love this story!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This is exactly what he did!

Another retail worker used to do the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Exactly!

Here’s more praise for what he did.

If only more retail workers did this! He cared more about the customer than making a sale, and that says a lot about him. It shows that he’s trustworthy and that he’s only going to recommend something if it’s actually in the best interest of the customer. That’s the way to win longterm customers. Bravo!

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