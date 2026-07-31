Their Neighborhood Has a Free Campsite Everyone Loves — The Local Caravan Park Wants It Shut Down

Imagine living in a small town where there are a lot of tourists, and a lot of these tourists stay at a caravan park. If the caravan park complained about a free campsite in your town, would you take their complaints seriously or disregard them?

In this story, a community is forced to make some changes to humor the caravan park; however, they are determined not to close the free campsite.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Caravan park wants us to close a free campsite? I’m part of the community board in a small town. Our community relies on tourists to keep afloat. These tourists stay at a free campsite at the edge of town. Caravanners can stay legally here for a month.

There’s another benefit to this campsite.

The campsite is also valuable for the local homeless people in beaten down cars and on foot. We do not move them along as policy and let them stay indefinitely. Our campsite had showers, taps, power outlets and bins scattered around.

They made a change.

The local caravan park took us to court, saying that, as a taxpayer funded entity, we are causing them a loss and causing an “uncompetitive” advantage. The local caravan park charges $80 for a small patch of grass and is quite small. Our town’s economy would suffer if they had it their way. So we just removed the showers and replaced the power outlets for a large solar powered USB charging station. The caravan park took us to court again and lost this time.

Why do some people like to complain so much? It sounds like the campsite is a really good thing for the community.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

It seems that way!

I was wondering the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This person compares it to a book store and a library.

Here’s a similar story.

Some people just like to complain. Instead of thinking the town is big enough for the campsite and caravan park, the caravan park wants a monopoly. I’m glad they didn’t get their way.

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