A Man’s Found Out His Girlfriend Isn’t Invited To His Brother’s Wedding, So He Refuses To Attend The Event

Getting a guest list in order for a wedding is no small task.

You have to take all kind of folks into consideration and some people, unfortunately, don’t make the cut.

But you’d think your brother’s girlfriend would probably be invited, right?

That’s the issue at the heart of this story.

Check out what this guy had to say about it!

AITA for not going to my brother’s wedding? “I, (23M) live happily with my current girlfriend, (22F) “Kenny.” Now this has been picking at me. It started about a month ago when my brother “Mark” said that he was going to be getting married to his girlfriend of two years “Katie”.

Oh, boy…

I told him that me and Kenny would love to attend. He called me about a week later and told me something along the lines of, “Unfortunately I won’t allow Kenny to come. I just don’t want her to be there. YOU are still welcome to attend the wedding.” As soon as I received the phone call and he explained to me that my girlfriend couldn’t attend I asked him why, but he just couldn’t give me a straight answer. I asked him to rethink this and he said he’d sleep on it. I tried to go home and just act normal but I couldn‘t. Me and Kenny were sitting in the living room and i had to ask her, “If me and you ever got married would you invite Katie?” She told me she would because she loves Katie. And then the next day, Mark told me over text that, “I’d love for Kenny to come but you’ve only been together for a short amount of time-“ FOR REFERENCE: Me and Kenny have been together for about a year and I had been planning to propose to her, he then continued to say, “If you don’t like this choice we will have to remove you from the RSVP.”

Wow…

I didn’t respond for a while- in fact I told Kenny about the situation and she was shocked. She said, “Does Katie have a say in this?” To which I had no answer- I contemplated going without Kenny- after all it was my brothers wedding- but I called Mark later that day and said, “I’m not going to your wedding.” To which KATIE- reached out to me asking for me to still attend WITHOUT Kenny.

What’s the deal?

I don’t understand why Mark would do this. Kenny and Mark have always gotten along together and so have Katie and Kenny. We’ve all had MANY double dates and we always enjoy ourselves. And Kenny is the most innocent and sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. Help me out here, AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This fella is really confused about what’s going on here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.