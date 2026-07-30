“He Couldn’t Run the Place Without Me”: Toxic Manager Forced Out After Key Employee Walks

Workplaces should support employees, not drive them away.

In this story, a woman decided to quit her job because her narcissistic manager treated her so poorly in the workplace.

Even after leaving, she wondered if his behavior would ever be exposed to higher-ups who still believed he was a great leader.

Soon after, she discovered that his reputation made it impossible to replace her in a critical and niche role.

Now, that’s quite satisfying to hear, isn’t it? Check out the full details below.

They don’t always get away with it. My malicious narcissistic boss was forced to resign not long after I quit. After I quit, I was wondering if narc managers are ever successfully exposed to the higher-ups. That never happened. The higher-ups still think he was a great leader. I just learned that not long after I quit, my narc boss was forced to resign, too. They were unable to fill my position because of him. His crappy treatment of me and of everyone else had become well known. No one was interested in applying for my thankless former job.

This woman shared important advice.

My job was quite niche and very important to the functioning of the organization as a whole. The higher-ups were facing dire consequences if they did not fill the position relatively quickly. I think the moral of the story here is clear. If you are being abused by a narcissist manager, and you can quit, just quit.

She wanted to quit months ago, but she felt guilty.

I should have quit 6 months earlier. I felt misplaced guilt. I knew things would fall apart if I left. I realize now that the main person I was helping was the narcissist. I was helping them by enduring the abusive situation. You have to let narcs fail.

Good for you, OP! It’s wild how consequences still caught up with her boss even without direct exposure.

Indeed, sometimes, walking away is the strongest move, especially when staying only protects the wrong person.

Letting toxic people fail on their own really is the best revenge one can make. Do you agree?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sweet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Here’s another one.

Finally, this one shares their honest opinion.

If no one wants the job, maybe the boss is the problem.

Enjoyed this story?

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