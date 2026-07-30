“Your Stuff Is Gone”: Family Feud Escalates After Son Cuts Ties and Moves Out of State

When you have a difficult relationship with your family, you never know what people will do.

What would you do if you moved to another state and refused to give your family your address, even to let them ship your stuff to you (though you did give them a friend’s address to send it to).

That is what happened to the person in this story, so he got upset when his aunt gave all of his stuff to charity.

Personally, I think the family was out of line when they gave everything away without permission. Read through the story below and see if you agree.

AITAH for not giving my aunt and dad my address I (22 nonbinary) moved out of my parents’ houses (they’re divorced since I was 4) February of 2025.

This is a horrible way to leave home.

I will admit that the way I went about it (just up and leaving and already on a plane by the time my mother was home from work) was not the smoothest idea I’ve had. However, my mother has been abusive towards me for as long as I can remember and I didn’t have a ton of options (yes, I am in therapy officially).

Well, they have managed to make a good life for themselves.

And my father and step father (her husband) always either defend her to some extent, but never actually do anything about it (I wanted to stay with my dad full time rather than going back and forth but he didn’t let me). Well, given that I didn’t have a ton of options, I just left. I live in a different state, have a nice job, insurance, etc and am pretty happy with my life.

Do they really want to make sure their parents don’t visit him?

January of this year, I asked my dad if he would pack up some of my stuff and deliver it over to where I live (he and I had been talking for a little bit now) and he said yes. I gave him the address I felt comfortable with. He complained because it wasn’t my address, it was a friends address.

This must have been very scary.

Fast forward a few months and I get a call from my aunt saying he had a stroke. I also had one almost 3 years now (July of 2023). I went out of my comfort zone and flew out to see him (my aunt flew me out and I thank her a lot). I saw him for a few days before going back.

Finally, they will be getting his stuff.

A month or so ago, my aunt asked me what I wanted her to do with my stuff and I asked if she could send what she could over to where I am, giving her the same address. I had already told her when I saw her that I don’t feel comfortable with my family having my address (I didn’t have privacy while living with them, and frankly, it wasn’t my address to give as I have 2 other roommates).

It is weird to demand the address like this.

I also told her I didn’t want my stuff getting stolen as I live in a set of apartment complexes. She initially understood but suddenly started demanding my address saying that it’s what my dad wanted and that they were both raised with integrity and are people of God and that they wouldn’t give anyone my address.

Giving the stuff away is just awful.

I refused and she gave my stuff to Good Will. I’ve said to my roommates, not getting my clothes aren’t a big issue, but not getting my books are a bit more of an issue as I spent hundreds of dollars on them or got them as gifts. But my stuffed animals (yes I’m an adult with stuffies) were gifts either as gifts from my childhood, anniversaries (I have a boyfriend of almost 8 years this year), events/malls I went to, or from when I was in the hospital and her just giving them away to Good Will hurts a lot as they’re the things I can’t just buy again. AITA?

I’m not really sure what they could have done wrong here. The Aunt was out of line unless they gave him plenty of warning that if he didn’t pick it up, it would be donated.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is time to let it go.

They could have shipped it themselves.

I agree with this commenter.

Donating the items was out of line for sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.

This might have been the best way to handle it.

They are making things more difficult than they need to be. While the family was in the wrong for several things, this person did make the whole situation unnecessarily complicated.

People are often their own worst enemies in these situations.